A young woman got many people emotional after she shared a video of herself crying over what happened to her

She mentioned what her husband allegedly did to her 2-year-old child and something that happened in the house

She also mentioned something unexpected which her husband’s mother, sister, and father allegedly did to her

A young lady burst into tears online as she narrated her ordeal, alleging what her husband and members of his family did as she attempted to get her 2-year-old child.

Her emotional post immediately caught attention online, with several individuals offering her advice on how to handle the situation.

Young lady cries as husband takes her 2-year-old. Photo source: Tiktok/lashed_by_oyiza

Source: TikTok

Woman pleads for help online

The lady, @lashed_by_oyiza, alleged that she was pushed down the stairs and claimed she sustained varying degrees of injuries.

In her TikTok video, she informed her followers about her situation, saying:

"Anybody that can see this post, please help me. The abusive man that I married has collected my child."

Woman pleads for help after child taken by husband. Photo source: Tiktok/lashed_by_oyiza

Source: TikTok

Speaking further about what led to the incident, she explained how it escalated, saying:

"Me, I came to collect my child. His father, his mother, his sister all of them gathered and started beating me. They threw me down the staircase and carried my child inside the house. My child is 2 years old. You people should come o."

Reactions as woman speaks about her child

Regal Strands Hair Boutique added:

"A two year old child needs to be with their mum. Go and make a report and get your family involved."

Big Joe noted:

"Threw you down the staircase and you didn’t get wounded? na rubber staircase?"

Coolest_official stated:

"The abusive man but you left your house to go and meet him in his abusive house with wrapper on. Don’t worry when the boy grows he will find his mother."

Faye's_SZN shared:

"if you know that they will not mistreat your child for now, please leave the child with them first. but if you don't trust them with your child, go to human Rights, because in most state laws, a child is supposed to be with the mother until the child is at least 12 to 13 years old."

Tife stressed:

"If you have the capacity of raising the child alone, go to human right,they will fight for you."

Confidoki shared:

"Leave the child and love from a distance, the child will come to you when the time is right, use this moment to focus on self, I promise you won't lose out."

ImehBassey noted:

"This is a very simple matter. Just go and make a formal report at DSVA, Alausa. If you need help with that, send me a dm."

Madam Esther Tayo said:

"leave your child baby girl. save this video and share with your child in the future. your life is important first. they will take care, cos I know as a mother, you won't want to leave your child behind but BABY GIRL, RUNNNNNNNNN FOR YOUR LIFE. ALL THE BEST DEAR"

