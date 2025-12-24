A young lady made many people emotional on social media after her brother gave her an unexpected gift

The video showed the moment she jumped up in excitement and ran around after seeing the expensive item

She mentioned that the present was the best Christmas gift ever, as she showed off what he bought her in the viral video

A young lady melted hearts online as she jumped up in excitement after receiving a rare Christmas gift.

This was captured in a post she shared on her page, which quickly attracted a lot of reactions.

Lady jumps with joy over Christmas gift

At the beginning of the TikTok video, she could be seen running around and jumping in excitement after seeing the gift her brother brought for her.

Once she finished jumping, the lady, @mhizblessing142, rushed to hug her brother in appreciation for what he had gotten her, before quickly going to open the gift.

She unwrapped the item and proudly showed off what her brother had gotten her.

People who watched the video were moved by her reaction, and many took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

The lady also added a caption to the post, which read:

"Gbuzza na my brother run am. Best Christmas gift ever."

Reactions as lady gets rare Christmas present

Pham said:

"How much. Make I go run am for my sis asap."

Pinky noted:

"Enjoy fine gal,my bro run my own for me industrial."

BIG black thug said:

"The happiness just day sweet me congratulations."

ꗟขccèšš added:

"Congrat dear ☺️have been praying for this. I guess this is a sign mine is coming."

I just wish."

sunnynice009 noted:

"Congratulation nor be those people way nor one work."

ask_for_achiever shared:

"I really wanna run it for my sister buh those people are ungrateful family after training her in school i regret."

Badmikky Said

"My mom run it for me 3years ago with industrial gave me 500k for shop but I didn’t do the work it hurt me whenever I remember I let her effort go in vain. God go help us bless your brother ooo he will not lack good things in life Amin."

RICHIES FX said:

"See the kind joy u Dey get Abi my own sister Dey nonchalant Abi wetin she no do like this ooo she only say Thank you."

