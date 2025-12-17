A young man has shared his opinion about the Super Eagles amid allegations against the Democratic Republic of the Congo

He made the post amid rumors that Nigeria might qualify for the World Cup if DR Congo is found guilty of fielding ineligible players

In the post, he mentioned that he doesn’t want Nigeria to qualify for this World Cup or the next one, and he shared his reasons

Amid allegations that DR Congo fielded ineligible players in its match against the Super Eagles, a Nigerian man has shared his opinion.

The young man mentioned that he doesn’t want the Nigerian team to qualify for the World Cup and explained his reasons.

Man explains why he wants Super Eagles out of World Cup. Right and left images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/SeventyFour /NurPhoto / Contributor, Twitter/NGSuperEagles

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian reacts to DR Congo scandal

His statement comes amid claims that the Nigerian team might have a chance at the World Cup if DR Congo is disqualified by FIFA.

Legit.ng, in one of its reports, revealed that the Constitution of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) does not give the right to anyone to hold dual citizenship; however, individuals born abroad can decide their citizenship before the age of 21.

The report also mentioned some players who played in the AFCON playoffs despite holding dual citizenship.

Seeing that DR Congo might be disqualified, a young man, @Jack_ng01, revealed that he wants the US and the UK to ban Nigerians from entering their countries.

He also said he doesn’t want Nigeria to participate in at least two World Cups after this present one.

Young man tells Nigerians to find solutions, not focus on World Cup. Left image for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty Images/SeventyFour/ Twitter/NGSuperEagles

Source: Getty Images

He shared his reasons in the viral post.

His statement:

"I want US and UK to ban Nigerians from coming to their country. I also don’t want Nigeria to go to at least the next two World Cups. I need Nigerians angry enough to look for in-house solutions to our national problems. World Cup and US are both distractions."

Reactions as man speaks about Super Eagles

@lordfoster102

Personally, I’m not even mad about it. Sometimes pain is the only language Nigerians understand. As long as visas, World Cups and foreign validation exist, we keep escaping reality instead of fixing home.

Block the exits. Remove the distractions. Force us to sit with the mess we created. Maybe then Nigerians will stop clapping for looters and start demanding sense.."

@chukwuka_vpp added:

"Unfortunately we wud find oda distractns. Prayer sessns, praise sessns, big brother, Obi vs Atiku vs Tinubu, a insults b, c is richer than d, e is finer than f, g has a bigger house than h, etc. We won't look inwards & no change is happening. We have been brainwashed totally."

@Itengozi noted:

"The only way this will work is if they extend this ban to our politicians and public officials. Especially their wives, children, grandchildren and side chicks."

@EngrAgbue007 stressed:

"LET UK, US ban Nigerian elites, politicians from coming to their countries for medical care, also stop giving admissions to elite and politicians children's, relatives etc."

@Dlugard noted:

"There is NO full U.S. entry ban on Nigeria. What exists is partial restrictions on some visa categories to tighten security screening and address overstay concerns. Nigerians can still travel under specific conditions."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that writer Japheth Joshua Omojuwa shared information from his contact in FIFA about Nigeria’s petition to remove DR Congo from the World Cup for using ineligible players.

DR Congo reacts to Nigeria’s FIFA petition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that DR Congo’s football director reacted after Nigeria submitted a petition to FIFA over the use of ineligible players. The Democratic Republic of Congo secured Africa’s spot by defeating Nigeria 4-3 on penalties.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) wants the Central African nation expelled from the competition, claiming several players were ineligible.

Source: Legit.ng