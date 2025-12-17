Frank Onyeka says Eric Chelle has “changed everything” since becoming the Super Eagles manager

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes have received a lifeline amid FIFA eligibility concerns regarding some DR Congo players

The Super Eagles could still find a backway to the World Cup after the NFF filed a petition against DR Congo

Frank Onyeka has delivered a ringing endorsement of Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, insisting the Malian coach has transformed Nigeria’s national team on and off the pitch.

The Brentford midfielder’s comments come at a time when Nigeria’s World Cup story may not yet be fully written off, following renewed hopes sparked by a petition lodged with FIFA by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Frank Onyeka hailed Nigeria coach Eric Chelle for his impact on the current Super Eagles team.

Onyeka, who has worked under several coaches during his international career, believes Chelle stands apart because of his philosophy and relationship with players.

Speaking to the BBC, the 27-year-old midfielder described Chelle as a coach who not only brought tactical direction but also restored belief within the Super Eagles.

“I think he came in and changed everything, the way we played, the way we've been set up, and his philosophy is just really good,” Onyeka said.

The Brentford star also praised Chelle’s human touch, explaining that the coach’s calm and playful communication style helped ease tension after a difficult period for the team.

Chelle’s brief history with the Super Eagles

Chelle was appointed in January after a turbulent year in which Nigeria cycled through three managers after struggling in the World Cup qualifiers.

Eric Chelle is set to lead Nigeria to a first major competition as Nigeria's coach at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Under the Malian coach, the Super Eagles adopted a more aggressive and committing numbers forward approach during games.

The early signs were encouraging, with Nigeria winning the Unity Cup in May and going unbeaten in their final six World Cup qualifying matches.

Nigeria’s World Cup hopes resurrected

Despite that improvement, Nigeria initially missed out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing a playoff to DR Congo. However, fresh reports from Yahoo Sports suggest Nigeria’s hopes may yet be revived.

According to claims circulating ahead of the intercontinental play-offs scheduled for March 2026, DR Congo could face FIFA sanctions for allegedly fielding ineligible players.

Reports state that several players who switched nationality may not have completed the required eligibility process, while others may have breached age or passport regulations.

If those allegations are upheld, it could reopen the door for Nigeria. While nothing has been confirmed, the situation has injected fresh belief into the Super Eagles team that felt its World Cup dream had slipped away.

For Chelle, the immediate focus remains firmly on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria suffered a narrow 2-1 friendly defeat to Egypt in Cairo on Tuesday night, and it was Chelle’s first loss in regulation time since becoming Nigeria’s coach.

Nigeria will now continue preparations in Cairo before travelling to Morocco, where the tournament will be staged.

The Super Eagles, drawn in Group C against Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, will open their AFCON campaign against Tanzania on December 23.

