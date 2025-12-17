The DR Congo Football Association (FECOFA) has fired back at Nigeria after their petition to FIFA

NFF confirmed it had submitted a petition challenging the eligibility of some DR Congo stars

Nigeria wants the Leopards kicked out of the intercontinental playoffs based on legal technicalities

As noted by FIFA, DR Congo progressed to the intercontinental playoffs, where they will face the winner between Jamaica and New Caledonia in March 2026.

Nigeria wants that Central African country kicked out, while they take their place over the claims that some of their players were ineligible despite FIFA clearance.

Former Manchester United stars Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe are among the six players that NFF alleged did not relinquish their European passports.

As noted by OwnGoal Nigeria, the action breached DRC’s constitution, which prohibits dual citizenship or renouncing one of the two before 21 if born abroad.

In lieu of this, NFF submitted a petition to FIFA, which its media director confirmed to Legit.ng , claiming the world football governing body was misled into approving the national switches.

DR Congo FA slams Nigeria

The Federation of Congolese Football Associations (FECOFA) has released a statement via its official X page blasting the NFF after its petition to FIFA.

The Congolese branded Nigeria a sore loser, who couldn't earn the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the pitch, but wants to enter through the back door with lawyer tricks.

“If you can't win on the pitch, don't try to win from the back door. The World Cup has to be played with dignity and confidence. Not with lawyers' tricks. Bring it on. Allez y les Léopards. Bad losers,” the statement reads.

The post drew reactions mostly from Nigerians, many of whom accused the Congolese of having no dignity by fielding ineligible players.

@bagginths wrote:

“The questions are, do you intend to keep fielding ineligible players as you progress and all through the group stages? "Bring it on, do you think you can beat Nigeria in this politics?”

@neo_crystal wrote:

“Will you keep quiet? Inasmuch as I don't even want the Super Eagles to go to the World Cup because they don't deserve to be there, did you field ineligible players? Why come out to write this rubbish if you aren't guilty?”

@gbengamendel wrote:

“Dignity with ineligible players? This route you want to take is the one that will eventually finish you people. As much as we the fans don't even want it any longer, cos we prefer putting the house in order, we will now fully support the course now. We don't tolerate loud mouths.”

DR Congo director replies Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that DR Congo’s football director, Herita Ilunga, replied to Nigeria on social media after the NFF submitted an official petition to FIFA.

Ilunga clarified that his country has not breached any rule under FIFA regulations and Nigeria should instead focus on AFCON 2025 preparations.

