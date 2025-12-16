DR Congo’s football director has reacted after Nigeria wrote a petition to FIFA over fielding ineligible players

The Democratic Republic of Congo defeated Nigeria on penalties to clinch the intercontinental playoff spot

The Nigeria Football Federation wants the Central Africans expelled, and they will take their spot in Mexico in March 2026

DR Congo’s director of football, Herita Ilunga, has after the Nigeria Football Federation submitted a petition to FIFA about the case of multiple ineligible players.

The Democratic Republic of Congo clinched Africa’s spot at the intercontinental playoffs after defeating the Super Eagles of Nigeria 4-3 on penalties.

As noted by FIFA, the Leopards will face the winner of the match between Jamaica and New Caledonia in Mexico next year for a chance to be at the World Cup.

However, Nigeria wants the Central African country expelled after alleging that it fielded ineligible players during the African playoff final in Morocco.

Vanguard reported that the General Secretary of the NFF, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, confirmed that the federation had officially begun their protest.

FIFA cleared the players, but Nigeria is arguing with the technicality of DR Congo’s constitution, which forbids holding dual nationality.

Anyone who holds the citizenship of a foreign country or the DR Congo must renounce one of the two, which is not the case for many of their players, including Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

DR Congo's director responds to Nigeria

Congolese Association Football Federation (FECOFA) director of football Herita Ilunga has reacted to Nigeria's petition to FIFA over players’ eligibility.

Ilunga wrote a short note on his X page, in response to a tweet claiming that Nigeria had indeed submitted an official protest letter to FIFA.

“FIFA doesn't consider legal nationality but sporting nationality. If that's true, I advise you, dear Nijas brothers, to focus on the AFCON instead 😎,” he wrote.

Ilunga’s post drew reactions, many of which slammed Nigeria for the unnecessary charade when there are other important things to do.

@Mansour_Loum wrote:

“A complaint filed with FIFA against a FIFA decision, which FIFA upheld. What a waste of time, energy, and money, and what a way to give people false hope. This complaint will end up in the bin.”

@_plamz wrote:

“DR Congo has been fielding international players since God knows when from Wissa to Bolasie etc. all born abroad, never renounced their citizenships. But it’s today Nigeria wants to teach us how it works to register our own players? Using our nationality laws?”

@jessangeeell wrote:

“After the voodoo affair, now these whiners are bringing up dual nationality, they should wait until we qualify for the World Cup.”

The world football governing body is expected to deliver a verdict on the case before the intercontinental playoffs in Mexico in March 2026.

Six players who landed DR Congo in trouble

Legit.ng analysed the six players who landed DR Congo in trouble over their eligibility issues after the NFF submitted an official petition to FIFA.

Former Manchester United duo of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe, who recently switched their international allegiance, are among the six.

