Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, has commended President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of Professor Chituru Godwill Orluwene as the chief medical director (CMD) of the University of Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH).

Wike, who was the immediate past governor of Rivers, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for finding it worthy to appoint another indigene of the state to a federal appointment. He added that President Tinubu has consistently shown love to Rivers and the people of the state. He vowed that the president would continue to get the people's support.

The minister made the commendation in a statement by his special adviser on public communications and social media, Lere Olayinka, where he described the appointment as “President Tinubu putting another round peg in a round hole,” on Tuesday, December 16.

Wike then called on Orluwene to use his wealth of experience in improving the state of the UPTH in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu. He expressed gratitude to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, for his recommendation of Prof. Orluwene.

Source: Legit.ng