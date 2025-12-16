A Nigerian man came online to address rumours about Bishop Abioye being banned from attending church events at Winners chapel

His post got people talking as he spoke about Abioye’s new church and the reason behind Abioye's absence at Shiloh 2025

The man’s post went viral as many noticed the absence of Bishop David Abioye, who retired as the church's vice president in 2024

A Nigerian man, Eji Sunday David, analysed rumours behind Bishop David Abioye's absence at Shiloh 2025.

Shiloh is an annual programme hosted by the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel) at its headquarters called Canaanland in Ota, Ogun State, with Bishop David Oyedepo as the general overseer.

Shiloh 2025: Man speaks about Abioye's absence

This year’s Shiloh was the second after the retirement of Bishop David Abioye as the vice president of the Winners Chapel, after serving with Oyedepo for 44 years.

On his Facebook page, Eji Sunday David shared his observations about Abioye's absence at the annual event and rumours surrounding the retired bishop.

His Facebook post read:

"BISHOP ABIOYE'S ABSENCE AT SHILOH 2025.*

:Here’s a clear, honest summary of what’s publicly known — and what **isn’t verified — about Bishop David Abioye’s absence from Shiloh 2025 and the rumor that he’s been banned from Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel):

" 1. Bishop Abioye Retired from Living Faith Church

"Credible reports show that Bishop David Abioye, long-time vice president and one of the most senior ministers in the Living Faith Church Worldwide (Winners Chapel), officially retired in October 2024 as part of a change in the church’s leadership policy.

"The church revised its administrative policy (“The Mandate”), setting a mandatory retirement age for leaders and limiting future terms.

}Abioye was at the time older than the new threshold and was formally celebrated at a valedictory service. Because of this retirement, he is no longer in a formal leadership role within Winners Chapel — which explains why he is not participating in official church events like Shiloh. That context is the most straightforward reason behind his absence.

"2. Bishop Abioye Has Launched His Own Ministry

"After retiring from Winners Chapel, Abioye has started his own ministry (sometimes called Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly or Hour of Revival), positioning it as a platform for spiritual renewal and inter-denominational engagement.

"This suggests that rather than being “banned,” he is simply focused on a separate calling/ministry outside the administrative structure of Living Faith Church.

" 3. Rumors About Him Being “Banned” Are Not Backed by Solid Evidence

"As of now: There is no authoritative public statement from Living Faith Church or Bishop David Oyedepo saying Abioye has been banned from Shiloh or from attending church events.

"A widely circulated rumor — that he’s banned — is not supported by official communications or reporting from reliable sources. There are videos on YouTube captioned around this topic, but they are interpretations, not official declarations.

"In fact, a widely shared video about this topic noted that Bishop Oyedepo emphasized Shiloh is open to all, which many interpreted as a general reassurance against exclusion rumors, not a targeted ban. So no trustworthy evidence exists that he’s been formally banned — only social media speculation.

" 4. Voices in the Public Sphere Have Reacted Strongly

"A few things that have fueled conversation: Some prominent public figures (e.g., Dino Melaye) criticized the church’s retirement decision, describing it as “forceful” and saying Shiloh wouldn’t feel the same without Abioye.

"Many church members on social media expressed disappointment about his absence at Shiloh and speculated widely. These reactions reflect emotion and speculation, but they are not confirmation of any ban or disciplinary action from the church.

"5. Bottom Line

" Why he’s not at Shiloh 2025: Because he retired from formal leadership in Living Faith Church in October 2024, his involvement in official events like Shiloh naturally stopped.

"Is there proof he was banned?No — there’s no confirmed evidence that he’s been banned from the church or from attending Shiloh. That narrative appears to be rumor and internet speculation rather than fact.

"What’s true: He has since moved into a new ministry focus, which is publicly visible and active."

Shiloh: Reactions trail man's post about Abioye

Eagle Fredrick Oluoch said:

"the most important presence is of God and not individuals."

Siwoku Kunle said:

"Busy body , just like to create something out of nothing."

Adaobi Chukwuemeka said:

"I went Shiloh to see God of Shiloh not to see people at the Shiloh lol... people get timeooo."

