An old video has started generating a lot of reactions online, showing a moment many people haven’t seen before

It reveals the original color of the car owned by a popular streamer before it was wrapped by a professional hired for the job

The process caught the attention of several individuals, who reacted to the post hours after the car was involved in an accident

Hours after the accident that nearly took the life of Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, made its way to social media, an old video has resurfaced online showing the moment the car was wrapped.

The video also shows the original colour of the car before it was wrapped and given a new look by a person believed to have been hired by Peller for the job.

Old video shows Peller’s car being wrapped

Peller could also be seen in the video holding some of the materials that were used in the process.

A video shared by @mohammed_lexus01, the individual who was hired for the job, shows the entire customisation process.

At the beginning of the TikTok video, the car was revealed to be silver, and a closer look showed it was being wrapped.

Seconds later, the customisation was completed and the car was given a new look.

The video resurfaced online hours after Peller got involved in an accident while driving the expensive car.

Reactions as video shows Peller's car

DESTÏNY said:

"You sha don spoil am."

"Peller did that design so that somebody can quickly spot him from afar."

JustGotpaid shared:

"Make una talk truth the design no fine at all."

AFOLABI added:

"Ghana police would not allow you to change the original color of a vehicle."

Tǐmî_ saus:

"Rich man buy car,another person wey dea use leg trek talk say eno like the color."

EminentKings Multimedia noted:

"Congrats to peller but the wrap make the car come look like Sienna wia bottle water company de use do advert."

DamiDior stressed E con look like taxi make i no talk sha i nor get benz."

Sky milli shared:

"No hate ,, Why does the design looks like car way them use Dey do advert or something,"

Bandit musa added:

"Normally I be poor man. This color no sharp."

BADBOY CEO wrote:

"But if peller pass people go know say nha him. E no make sense as a celeb wey him be."

Valentino stressed:

"I don sabi your car like that any where I see pellet na too Dey pursue am."

BENNIE noted:

"If no be say peller na small boi . Why on earth e go spoil this kind car thinking it was a design."

Nnedimummy said:

"I don't like this color.. looks childish.. but peller u and wasting of money..why the paint."

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady went viral after she broke down in tears and prayed passionately for Peller’s life, begging God to keep the popular streamer alive after his car accident.

Expert claims Peller’s crash was intentional

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a communication and engagement expert analysed Peller’s car accident and claimed the incident was not ordinary.

According to him, the crash was allegedly staged to boost online engagement, as he argued that Nigerians often hype dramatic content on social media. His opinion sparked mixed reactions online, with some agreeing with his claims while others accused him of being unfair.

