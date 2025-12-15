A Nigerian lawyer has shared his opinion on the recent incident involving a popular individual who is also a streamer

He made the statement after the individual, who was revealed as Peller, was involved in a tragic car accident

He mentioned that Peller broke some very important laws with his actions and shared the said laws online

A Nigerian lawyer has called for the immediate arrest of Hamzat Habeeb, widely known as Peller shortly after he was involved in a car accident which nearly cost him his life.

Since the incident, there have been several claims on social media but there has not been any evidence to back the numerous statements.

Lawyer cites laws Peller allegedly broke after car accident. Photo Source: Facebook/The People's Parliament, Instagram/Peller089

Source: Facebook

Lawyer wants online streamer arrested

Amid the back and forth, a lawyer has reacted to claims that Peller tried to take his own life by intentionally via reckless driving.

The lawyer made his post via his Facebook page, The People's Parliament as he called for the immediate arrest of Peller.

He cried 2 laws which the said online streamer allegedly broke.

His statement :

"PELLER SHOULD BE ARRESTED IMMEDIATELY, FOR ATTEMPT TO TAKE HIS OWN LIFE AND NEGLIGENCE."

"Making attempt to kpai yourself is a serious crime under the law in Nigeria, under Section 327 of the Criminal Code and the punishment is one year imprisonment."

"You claim someone broke your heart and the next thing to do was to drive and turn it to content. Which is another serious offence under Section 10(4) of the FRSC ACT which goes against using phone while driving."

"You put your Life at risk and the life of other road users at risk, for crashing your car under NEGLIGENCE."

Nigerian lawyer calls for immediate arrest of Peller. Photo Source: Instagram/Peller089

Source: Instagram

"Peller should be used as scape goat, to teach the younger generation that, Nigeria is a country with Law and order."

"You cannot do anyhow just because you are privileged"

"There is a law to keep you in check and punish you for doing anything contrary to what the law says"

"Ignorance of the law is no excuse."

Reactions as Peller survives accident

Harmony added:

"If i had studied LAW, See Peller See Prison, but i studied Industrial Chemistry."

Nicholas said:

"Atanda, I read this post, I I feel you're joking which Nigeria get law and order? "

Desire stressed:

"Nigeria is a country without law... Even zoo is better than Nigeria cos there are laws in zoo."

Olaniran Michael noted:

"Oga The People's Parliament talk is cheap... "So whoever knows the right thing to do and fails to do it, for him it is sin," James 4;17 . Present the Petition to the right body.

Edwin Ohkide said:

"He would have waited for Monday morning when the Road are busy, let keke give him snake bike and trailer give him a romantic kiss. Then we will know his very serious. Have said it since yesterday, let them arrest him and charge him to court."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that the drama between TikTok star Hamzat Habeeb, popularly known as Peller, and his girlfriend, Elizabeth Amodu, also called Jarvis, has continued to attract reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Man predicts future of Peller and Jarvis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man shared his opinion on the relationship between online streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, and his girlfriend, Jarvis.

The man’s statement came shortly after Peller was involved in a motor accident following a disturbing livestream.In his post, the individual recalled a prediction he made months earlier about the lovers.

Source: Legit.ng