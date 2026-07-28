Temporary Protected Status for more than 300,000 Haitians and thousands of Syrians living in the US expired on Monday, July 27

The expiration follows a Supreme Court ruling last month that cleared the way for the Trump administration to end TPS for Haiti and Syria

ICE is planning to ramp up operations targeting Haitian TPS holders, though a source said those plans could change based on further court rulings

Temporary Protected Status for more than 300,000 Haitian nationals residing in the United States expired on Monday, July 27, alongside protections for thousands of Syrians, marking the largest single expiration of TPS holders since the Trump administration began tightening immigration enforcement.

The move follows a Supreme Court ruling last month that cleared the way for the administration to end TPS for both Haiti and Syria.

Temporary Protected Status for over 300,000 Haitians and thousands of Syrians expired on July 27. Photo credit: Donald Trump

Source: Getty Images

Lower courts had previously issued temporary orders delaying the terminations, but those extensions ran out on Monday.

ICE operations targeting haitians

A source familiar with the situation told reporters on Monday that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement is preparing to step up operations aimed at Haitian TPS holders.

The source cautioned that those plans remain subject to change, and could be adjusted depending on any further court rulings.

Communities with large Haitian populations are expected to feel the effects most sharply. Florida and Springfield, Ohio, where former President Donald Trump and then-vice presidential candidate JD Vance made false claims about Haitian residents during the 2024 presidential campaign, are among the areas considered most at risk of large-scale enforcement activity.

Further TPS-related deadlines for nationals of other countries covered by court-ordered extensions may follow later this week.

What losing TPS means

TPS was established under the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952. It grants migrants in the US the right to work legally and shields them from deportation when their home country is considered unsafe due to armed conflict, natural disaster, or other extraordinary and temporary conditions.

Holders whose status has lapsed and who have no other valid form of immigration protection now face the possibility of deportation, ABC news reported.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson did not mince words when asked about Monday's expiration.

"Every day, DHS is conducting law enforcement activities across the country to keep Americans safe. DHS does not discuss ongoing or future operations. What we would say now is it's closing time, which means you don't have to go home, but you can't stay here," the spokesperson said.

Last week, James Percival, the general counsel for the Department of Homeland Security, outlined what he described as a final option available to affected individuals.

"For those with an expiring TPS designation, these final days provide one last opportunity to accept $2,600 and a free flight home," Percival wrote on X. "We strongly suggest you take advantage of this generous offer."

US to deport 355 people from West Africa

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States has announced the deportation of 355 individuals from West Africa, releasing both names and photos of those affected.

The move has drawn attention across the region, with many countries set to receive nationals in the coming weeks.

Source: Legit.ng