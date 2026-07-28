The UK government confirmed that applications for the prestigious Chevening Scholarship would open on August 4 and close on October 6

Stanford University's Knight-Hennessy Scholars programme and Russia's Open Doors Scholarship Project are also accepting applications

Eligible Nigerian professionals were reminded that applications for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship would close on July 31

Nigerians planning to study abroad will have several international scholarship opportunities opening from August 2026, with programmes in the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia set to accept applications over the coming months.

The scholarships include the United Kingdom's prestigious Chevening Scholarship, the Open Doors Russian Scholarship Project and Stanford University's Knight-Hennessy Scholars programme.

Chevening Scholarship remained one of the UK's most sought-after fully funded study programmes.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Another major opportunity, the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship in the United States, will close on July 31, giving eligible professionals only a few days to apply.

Which scholarships open in August 2026?

One of the most anticipated programmes is the Chevening Scholarship, the UK government's flagship scholarship scheme for future leaders.

Applications will open on August 4 and close on October 6, 2026.

The scholarship fully funds one year taught master's degrees at UK universities, covering tuition fees, monthly living expenses, return economy flights, visa fees and arrival and departure allowances.

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens with an undergraduate degree equivalent to a UK 2:1, at least 2,800 hours of work experience, leadership potential and a commitment to return to Nigeria for at least two years after completing their studies.

Applicants will be required to register on the Chevening application portal, complete the eligibility checks, choose three eligible UK courses, provide two referees and submit four essays.

Successful candidates are expected to begin their studies in September or October 2027.

Who can apply for the Russian scholarship?

The Open Doors Russian Scholarship Project, organised by the Global Universities Association, will begin accepting applications on August 20.

Registration will remain open until November 13, 2026.

The programme offers tuition-free study opportunities at participating Russian universities for bachelor's, master's, doctoral and postdoctoral students.

Available fields include engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, medicine, biotechnology, economics, education, psychology, business, politics and several other disciplines.

Applicants are expected to register online, choose their preferred study track, upload academic records, complete entrance assessments and submit a motivation letter. Doctoral and postdoctoral candidates will also participate in interviews.

Successful applicants will receive tuition free admission through the Russian government's education quota.

Stanford's fully funded scholarship still open

Applications are also open for the Knight-Hennessy Scholars programme at Stanford University in the United States.

The scholarship supports graduate studies across Stanford's schools and requires applicants to submit separate applications to both the Knight-Hennessy programme and their chosen Stanford graduate programme.

The Knight-Hennessy application deadline is October 6, 2026, while applicants must also meet the admission deadline for their selected graduate programme or submit it by December 1, 2026, whichever comes first.

Required documents include an online application, academic transcripts, a résumé, recommendation letters, essays and other admission requirements.

US fellowship closes July 31

Eligible Nigerian professionals also have a final opportunity to apply for the Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowship Programme before applications close on July 31, 2026.

Funded by the U.S. Department of State, the fellowship offers a 10-month professional development programme in the United States for experienced professionals.

Applicants must possess a university degree, have at least five years of full-time professional experience, demonstrate leadership qualities and be eligible for a Nigerian passport.

The fellowship covers tuition, airfare, accommodation, books, professional development costs and limited health insurance.

How applicants can improve their chances

Prospective applicants are encouraged to begin preparations early by updating their CVs, obtaining strong recommendation letters and preparing essays that demonstrate leadership, career goals and the impact they intend to make in Nigeria.

Many scholarship programmes also require proof of English language proficiency, such as IELTS or TOEFL, while some may require applicants to secure admission offers before applying.

Saudi Arabia opens 2026 fully funded scholarships

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Saudi Arabian government has opened an application portal for its 2026 scholarship programme, offering fully-funded and partial study opportunities to international students, including Nigerians, across a wide range of disciplines.

According to details released by the kingdom's education authorities, applications submitted by candidates will first be reviewed by their chosen institutions.

Source: Legit.ng