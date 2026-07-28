All On celebrated its 10th anniversary with a Hackathon aimed at empowering young clean energy innovators

Team 'Current Creators' won the Hackathon for their innovative ColdLink platform to enhance renewable energy logistics

The event highlighted the role of youth in developing practical solutions to Nigeria's energy challenges

The Chief Executive Officer of renewable energy investment company All On, Caroline Eboumbou, has said the organisation’s recently concluded DataFest and Hackathon was designed to inspire and empower the next generation of clean energy innovators in Nigeria.

The event, held in Lagos, formed part of activities marking All On’s 10th anniversary and brought together young innovators to develop practical, technology-driven solutions to some of Nigeria’s energy challenges.

All On marks 10 years with massive competition and an innovative hackathon. Credit: Novatis

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A decade of expanding clean energy access

Reflecting on the company’s journey over the past decade, Eboumbou said All On had continued to invest in people, businesses and strategic partnerships that are helping to expand access to affordable and sustainable energy across Nigeria.

She explained that All On was established with Shell's support to catalyse the growth of Nigeria’s off-grid energy market and improve access to reliable electricity for low-income households and small businesses.

According to her, the company provides debt and equity financing, along with non-financial support, to Nigerian energy businesses whose operations align with its mission to close the country’s energy access gap through renewable energy solutions.

“For the past 10 years, All On has invested in people, businesses and partnerships that are expanding access to clean energy across Nigeria,” Eboumbou said.

“The All On @10 Hackathon builds on that commitment, allowing young innovators to develop practical solutions that will help shape the future of our energy sector.”

UNILAG, LASU, YABATECH students win hackathon

At the end of the competition, Team “Current Creators,” made up of students from the University of Lagos, Lagos State University and Yaba College of Technology, emerged as the overall winner.

The team won the Hackathon with its innovation, ColdLink, an integrated digital platform developed to improve the efficiency of renewable energy-powered cold-chain logistics.

The platform combines real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, fleet management and energy performance tracking to support more efficient cold-chain operations.

Eboumbou said the solution demonstrated how digital innovation could strengthen cold-chain infrastructure, reduce post-harvest losses and improve the long-term sustainability of facilities powered by clean energy.

Focus on practical and sustainable ideas

Participants were challenged to develop solutions that went beyond technical innovation and could demonstrate clear commercial and social value.

The proposed ideas were expected to be technically feasible, commercially viable, financially sustainable and digitally enabled, while also having the potential to deliver meaningful social impact.

The initiative highlighted the growing role young Nigerians can play in developing technology-driven solutions to the country’s energy and infrastructure challenges.

Judges assess innovation and impact

Entries were evaluated by a panel of experts comprising Bolanle Adesan, Senior Consultant at SFM Limited; Dr James Ogunleye, Project Developer at Carbon Limited; Henry Bassey, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Green Hub Africa; and Babajide Sokeye, Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Associate at All On.

Youths gather as All On marks 10 years with a hackathon. Credit: Novatis

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The judges assessed the competing solutions based on innovation, technical feasibility, commercial viability, scalability and their potential social impact.

The All On @10 Hackathon further reinforced the company’s commitment to supporting young innovators and encouraging ideas that could help build a cleaner, more inclusive and sustainable energy future for Nigeria.

This version is structured for online publication, with stronger SEO phrasing, cleaner transitions and a clearer focus on the winning innovation and All On’s 10-year impact.

6 best loans and grants Nigerians can apply for

Legit.ng earlier reported that securing capital remains one of the biggest hurdles for many Nigerian entrepreneurs, but 2026 is presenting more funding opportunities than ever before.

From Federal Government-backed loan schemes to private-sector grants and international accelerator programmes, billions of naira are being made available to support startups, small businesses, and innovative young entrepreneurs across the country.

For many business owners, the biggest challenge is no longer where to find funding, but identifying legitimate programmes and meeting the application requirements.

Source: Legit.ng