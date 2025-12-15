A Nigerian lady has recounted her unpleasant date experience after she found out her rich date pays his gateman N30k every month

She expressed disappointment in her Abuja date for his unfair treatment of his gateman, despite being well-to-do

The lady's rant sparked a debate on social media about the salaries of Nigerian gatemen and other domestic workers

A lady has shared her awkward date experience with a rich man, whom she found out pays his gateman N30k every month.

She narrated how she learnt about the salary and how it became an issue, which eventually ruined their date.

Lady's unpleasant date experience with rich man

The lady said she was displeased and disappointed at her date because he drives a nice car, owns his house, is quite successful and spent about N200k on their date, yet pays his gateman a meagre salary.

She advised people to treat their gatemen and domestic staff fairly and advocated for at least a minimum wage salary payment.

The lady's rant was shared on X by @General_Somto and sparked a debate.

Her narration partly read:

"So, I went on a date last night with a rich man, It is relevant to the story, and the date was going pretty good, we were getting to know each other, the vibes were good, and then he got a call.

"He got on the call, spoke Hausa, looked very annoyed and got off the call. And then, he was like, 'His gateman.' And I said what happened. He said the gateman wants to take the day off, which is a Sunday and he told the gateman no.

"And I was like, 'Hope it was not an emergency?' He said no, he just feels like the gateman is lying. Hehas been lying a lot about taking the day off recently. So, we started talking about domestic helpers, domestic staff and he was like, 'Well, you guys have a gateman, and you know how they behave.'

'"Not really. Our gateman doesn't ask for extra day off because we give him every Sunday off.' He was like, 'Are you serious?' I was like, 'Yeah'.

"'He works as a plumber 'cause we know there is no amount of money that we give him that will be enough. So, on Sundays, he goes to wherever he wants to go to to work as a plumber or whatever. Infact, during the week, if he gets like a plumbing gig, he comes to take excuse, and then we let him leave. He was like, 'Wow. That means he is not working as your gateman. You guys are just providing shelter and paying him salary.'

"And then, that's how the conversation started...And then, I was curious. I was like, 'Wait, how much do you pay your gateman if you are expecting him to work seven days a week?'

"And he was like N30k...You drive a nice car, according to you, you own the home that you live in, you are quite successful. Infact, on our date alone, you probably spent N200k and you are paying your gateman N30k..."

A lady gets displeased that a rich man pays his gateman N30k monthly.

Source: Getty Images

Lady's date experience sparks debate

@Dekingsweb3 said:

"If you’re rich and paying your gateman ₦30k for seven days a week, that’s not wealth — that’s exploitation with better furniture.

"Should how someone treats their staff matter more than how much they earn?"

@peculiarpat1 said:

"A lot of big men do this, but one thing they don't realize is that it's dangerous. When you have a man who can easily set up for kidnapping or robbery and you pay him that low, you are equally endangering your life."

@Ncnonso said:

"Some managers earn 1m per month and some people consider them rich. If you are in this category and you have; A driver, a nanny, 2 security/gatemen, You are married with 2 or 3 children. How much do you think is the appropriate salary for these domestic staff?"

@davidoghe said:

"Imagine paying someone who secure your home, where you sleep 30k when you can afford to pay him x3, cheap labour is common with the rich people. Yet they demand loyalty and godlike treatment."

