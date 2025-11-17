A Nigerian man who is an estate security officer is trending online because of how he responded to someone

In a video that has gone viral, the security man was said to have refused to open the gate for a man who didn't have the estate sticker

The man called the security man "stupid" but the security man responded by saying he is not "stupid"

A video trending on social media shows the moment an estate security engaged in an argument with a man.

The video is trending because the security man mimicked naval officer Yerima who stood up to FCT minister Nyesom Wike in Abuja.

Wike had called the naval officer "foolish" to which the military man responded that he is not foolish.

In another video reposted by Onyindamola, an estate security officer refused to allow a man into the estate because he did not have a sticker.

The man became angry and said the security man was "stupid." The security man responded:

"I'm not stupid sir."

Reactions as to viral video of estate security officer

@fine_olajide said:

"My uncle came back from the Uk and the guard didn’t open the gate of the hotel because he didnt open his boot for check Unknown to him that my uncle owns the largest share of the hotel Instead of my uncle to get him sacked, he asked that they raise his pay instead."

@dokitawaa

"As a gateman, you might feel like you have no say, and this situation highlights a broader issue in our society: money often overshadows character. I wouldn’t be surprised if he faces consequences, but if the incident hadn’t been recorded, no one would have known. That said, both the gateman and the estate owner share responsibility. Wealth doesn’t excuse a lack of manners, and while the gateman stood his ground, recording someone without their consent comes with its own consequences."

@Anthony1Enahoro said:

"But if the security refuses to open gate for you, it simply means he's doing his job very very and he should be rewarded."

@ChukwunyeluOrji said:

"Nigeria is furcked up and messed up, anybody can drive up to that point and also tell him that his name is prince oniru and he owns that estate too. allow the poor gateman to do his job and identify yourself properly. idiots with money."

@U_y_a__i said:

"The gateman, with his defiant declaration, "I am not Stup!d," isn't just refusing an order; he is defending his professional integrity and the core security mandate of his job. He followed the rules (No sticker, no entry) to the letter, proving he is vigilant and incorruptible."

Buratai speaks on Wike, naval officer's clash

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Tukur Buratai said Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), might have gotten it wrong with his confrontation with an officer in uniform during his enforcement visit to a disputed land in Abuja on Tuesday, November 11.

In a Facebook post hours after the incident, the former army boss noted that the "public disparagement of a uniformed officer of the Nigerian Armed Forces" by the minister went beyond ordinary misconduct, but was a potential threat to the integrity of the institution and national security.

