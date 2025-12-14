A young man of Gambian and Senegalese descent has spoken out on social media after being deported from Nigeria

In a video shared via his official Instagram account, he narrated his experience at the airport and expressed his pain over the way he was allegedly treated

The man further reiterated publicly that he has decided never to set foot in Nigeria again, if he can avoid it

In an emotional video, he described the experience as the most dehumanising and humiliating ordeal ever.

Gambian man claims he was deported from Nigeria.

Gambian man laments being deported from Nigeria

In a video posted via his official Instagram account, Mohamet Mbaye explained what transpired at the airport when he got to Nigeria.

He lamented that the situation left him heartbroken, particularly because of his love for the country and its people.

Mohamet said on getting to the airport, questions were raised about his visa status, which he thought had already been handled by the individual who invited him.

According to him, problems arose because the relevant system was reportedly unavailable, leaving officials unable to confirm any updates.

He said he was required to submit an application at the airport and received confirmation that it had gone through, which led him to believe the issue would be resolved upon arrival.

However, he said the situation got bad afer he landed. He was informed that his visa had not yet been approved and was told that the same technical issues prevented officers from verifying his status.

Gambian man expresses anger, says he was mistreated and deported from Nigeria.

He recounted being taken to an office and allegedly left without guidance after one official ended his shift.

During that time, he claimed he received no information and was left alone without food or water.

He further alleged that attempts to seek clarification were futile. On one occasion, he said he approached another officer outside the office but was ignored until a third party intervened.

Even then, he felt he was spoken to dismissively and instructed to leave without any explanation, a situation he said made him feel disrespected.

In the video, he expressed pain over having to speak publicly about the matter, noting that he rarely criticised people or places online.

He stressed that he was not seeking special treatment or exemption from immigration rules, but believed he deserved fairness and basic human dignity.

In his words:

"I don't think I will ever step forward in Nigeria again for the rest of my life if I can avoid it. I just got deported from Nigeria, and it was the most dehumanising, humiliating experience ever in my life. And it wasn't just because I was getting deported, but it's because of how I was treated. And it's absolutely breaking my heart that I have to make this video because if you know me, you know my love for Nigerians really goes deep, bro. Like, a country that doesn't get the flowers that are rightfully earned and deserved is Nigeria. Listen, I'm obsessed with Nigerians, to an unhealthy level. Like, I love Nigerians so much, the creativity, the tenacity, the drive.

"As I got to the airport, they were asking me like, "What's my visa?" I'm like, "Oh, the person that invited me, like, took care of it." But it's because the system in Nigeria was down, they didn't get any update or anything of that sort, so I had to make an application at the airport, and I got the confirmation that the application was submitted. So, I thought that once I get to Nigeria, I would get the approval, at all, at least there's something that I can, like, you know, figure out out there. But that wasn't the case. I got to Nigeria, and they were like, "Oh, your visa's still not approved, but the system is down, we can't even check it."

"I was taken to an office, and I was talking to this one guy, and his shift ended, and he left, and I was there by myself, nobody was giving me information, nothing. I was hungry, thirsty, nothing, bro. I even got outside one time, trying to speak to somebody, and this, the guy, ignored me, to the point where somebody had to look at him and be like, "Yo, uh, respond to him." And he was like, "What do you want?" Like, he was like, "Just go back over there." I'm just like, that was so disrespectful. I was legit just trying to get an update on what was happening.

"I am truly heartbroken and embarrassed to have to make this video. I don’t take this lightly. If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I never come online to speak ill of anyone or anything, especially knowing the level of influence I can have on people. I try to be very careful with the information I share, so making this video was not an easy decision. I understand how it can reflect on an entire country. By all means deport me if you have to, I wasn’t asking for the laws to be bent but all I was asking for was fairness, or at the very least, some dignity in how I was being treated. Some people didn’t even have to scan their passports like everyone else, I will cover this in the next video."

Reactions as man reportedly gets deported from Nigeria

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

Avionchaser said:

"Sorry you had to go through this bro but dont let your interactions with a few individuals change your plans to visit Nigeria. Go back once everything is sorted and sure you ll have a better time incha Allah everything happens for a reason."

Charlieoutfits_ said:

"So sorry man."

Labkaylah said:

"So sad !"

Ugomozie said:

"Mannnnn Im sorry you had to experience this bro. I wish you called me. It would have been dealt with immediately."

Jae_deen said:

"I was held for like 3 hours bro super traumatic and leaving I got into mad beef with them. So sorry to hear this fam."

Nyahyul_d added:

"Sorry you experienced that mo! Hopefully something gets sorted out for you."

