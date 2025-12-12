"I Can't See Past 3.5 Inches": Albino Lady Shares Personal Experience in Video

A Nigerian lady with albinism has shared a video on TikTok speaking about her struggles with seeing distant objects

A Nigerian lady living with albinism went viral after posting a candid video on TikTok where she opened up about her difficulty with seeing objects that were not close to her.

She narrated a recent incident that happened in the class that left her feeling uncomfortable.

Lady with albinism says she can't see far

In a video, she disclosed that she was led to speak more openly about the challenges she faced because of her vision and skin colour.

The creator, known on TikTok as @teefeh_oluwa, explained in her post that she was sitting in class when someone behind her repeatedly tried to get her attention.

She recalled that she kept turning backwards yet struggled to recognise who was calling her, simply because the person was far away than she could comfortably see.

The experience left her embarrassed and frustrated, leading her to make a video clearing the air.

In the video, she shared how living with albinism often came with visual limitations that many people around her did not fully understand.

She noted that whenever someone tried to engage her from a distance, she became anxious even before turning around, as she already knew she would be unable to identify the person until they moved much closer.

In her words:

"Being an albino is not an easy task. Last week I was in class and someone was calling me from the back. The person kept calling my name Tife. I kept looking at the back but I could not see the person that was calling me. When you're calling me and I know you're not sitting close to where I am, I am already feeling uncomfortable already because I know that I will not be able to see you. Please if it more than 3.5 inches I cannot see you again. Public announcement thank you. I cannot see you o."

Reactions as albino lady speaks about her sight

TikTok users shared their various opinions in the comments section.

@Ayomide Matilda said:

"I don’t even respond. My friends already know. Calling me from a distance is clownery if we are friends. Except you wanna shame yourself not me."

@doraagimba added:

"I’m not an albino but I can’t see from far and due to me avoiding embarrassment I made it a point that when am going out I always look for who to accompany me and this has affected my growth a lot especially in my career cos whenever we get there what I was going for will now ended being diverted and given to that friend of mine, it took me a while to realize this and just this morning I told myself no matter what I will never carry anyone to where I’m suppose to secure anything for my growth."

