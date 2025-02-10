A Nigerian lady with albinism has gone viral after speaking about her reservation towards popular actor, Timini Egbuson

In her post shared via the TikTok app, she noted that she can't crush on him, claiming that he loves women so much

The lady went ahead to name actor Michael Dappa as her crush, revealing that he was always on her mind

A Nigerian lady living with albinism recently took to social media to share her thoughts on some popular actors.

Her post sparked mixed reactions online, with many users weighing in on her comments about the actors.

Lady says Timini Egbuson loves women Photo credit: @teefah_oluwa/TikTok.

Albino lady speaks about Timini Egbuson

The lady, who shared her post on TikTok under the handle @teefah_oluwa, confessed that she harboured reservations about actor Timini Egbuson.

She cited his alleged fondness for women as the reason behind her inability to develop romantic feelings for him.

"Timini Egbuson too like women," she said.

Speaking further, she revealed that her admiration lays elsewhere, with actor Michael Dappa emerging as the object of her desire.

According to her post, she had a deep admiration for Michael Dappa, confessing that he was constantly on her mind.

"Michael Dappa. Baby you're always on my mind," she said.

Reactions trail albino lady's post about Timini

The post sparked reactions on TikTok, with some users praising her honesty and others criticising her comments about Timini Egbuson.

@CUCUMBER GIRL said:

"Michael dappa is the aura king. He isn’t the funniest in the industry but still wahht."

@Debbie said:

"Mine is Sylvester Ekanem aka Effyze (of blessed memory). I haven't gotten a new crush yet sha."

@Mariana stated:

"If timini loves women then what can you say about Maurice Sam."

@Eloho said:

"The way comments dissapoint me I con dey think say I get problem."

Itali said:

"Why this girl come fine like this chai. If anybody says she’s otherwise na Ogun go gboah."

@Inanimim stated:

"See ehhh the moment I saw that name I knew you were talking about my man."

@its.m39 reacted:

"I can’t concentrate anymore, you so beautiful. I’m not gay I’m not gay In Jesus name I will never be."

@mhizjoy_042 said:

"I don't see why pple are upset, tag ur own and let her rest ah, everyone can't like same person shuu."

@Alibaba Rahbee commented:

"I'm not body shaming anybody. We are one. I'm not a racist. I'm only saying why she no go like Timini."

@Mariam said:

"Nothing concern me with who u dey Crush on ooo the fact is that you are beautiful."

@Kofoworola said:

"Please guys ensure your comments are brief and also the spellings are correct so that we can read quickly and move to other comments. Thank you."

@ayinkeispretty said:

"People and their fake love for Timini, you dey follow am live for you to know he likes women?"

@Deeyah added:

"If I remember say na one girl Timini dey knaack I just dey happy fr cos a win for one is a win for all."

@Ephya Nocturnal added:

"Someone who married an Indian lady. No he is a proud Ghanaian wai have you seen a Nigerian called Dappa dappa is a Ghanaian name okay."

Watch the video below:

