A Nigerian lady who blasted a man for collecting her number at a restaurant without paying for her food has spoken up

The man had posted her voice note on social media, where she slammed him for not paying for her food, and it recently went viral

In her latest video, she stated the reason why she felt the man was supposed to sort her bills after asking for her number

In the voice note, she had dragged the young man for trying to chat with her after failing to offer to pay her bills.

On her TikTok page, @joyjusticee stated that she had been receiving messages from her friends after the voice note went viral.

She decided to clear the air about how she felt after the man failed to pay for her food.

The lady, identified as Ijeoma, said:

"This guy paid for himself and zoomed off like that. He didn't even say bye. He just zoomed off like that."

See her video below:

