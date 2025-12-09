A Nigerian lady shared why she felt guilty over the death of her brother, as she narrated the painful circumstances that led to his death

She shared how she failed to do something he had asked her to do, and why she always felt she was to blame for his death

Her emotional story went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from TikTok users who came across her post

A Nigerian lady opened up about why she felt guilty over the death of her older brother.

She narrated the circumstances surrounding his death, stating that she had failed him as a sister.

Lady narrates how her elder brother died

In a TikTok post by @shesracheal9799, the lady shared how her brother had warned her against going out but she decided to still leave him.

She captioned her post:

“You think you can hurt me? My elder brother asked me to stay at home with him because he was having a bad day and he don't want to go out and get drunk, but I refused because I miss my friends and I really wanna go meet them he had no choice than to let me go.

“After some hours he went out with his friends and get drunk on his way coming back home he had an accident and got admitted at the hospital . He couldn't use his legs again for almost a month, two days to his discharge, he died leaving his lil princess (me) all to my self in the scary world knowing fully well he's my only family.

“I regretted my actions cus if I only I stayed with him that day he wouldn't have gone out talk more of having an accident. I pray his gentle soul rest with the lord and also forgive me for my carelessness, because that very day I knew I failed him as a sister. May his gentle soul keep resting with his maker.

“6/9/2024. We both died that day but no one noticed because only you stopped breathing.fly high my man. I felt so guilty always.”

See her post below:

Lady’s story about brother’s death sparks reactions

@Big_baby said:

"Na you kill am like that na. How which you stay he for nor go out."

@zinofunds.14 said:

"How wish you had listened to him, the moment he asked you to stay with him."

@April said:

"Stop feeling guilty girl really not your fault... your brother had the choice to resist drinking but he went anyways.. nothing is ur faul. my condolences."

