A Nigerian lady sent her picture to a man she was chatting with on WhatsApp after he asked her to send one to him

What he said about her stomach in the picture made her block him, as he shared what he observed about the picture he sent

She sent a screenshot of the chat online, sparking mixed reactions from people who came across her post on social media

A Nigerian lady posted the chat between her and a man who asked her to send her picture to him on WhatsApp

She sent the picture to the man, but the comment he made about her stomach got people talking.

In a TikTok post by @youcantbeuloma, the lady posted the chat where the guy spoke about her stomach.

She captioned the post:

"The man of the year. words have no meaning except I put a meaning to it."

Clarifying their relationship, she said:

"He’s not my lover. We used to be church members and he’s told me he likes me a couple of times. In what way was he trying to help? Did he send me money for a gym membership? Did he get me a dietitian? Did he put me on a doctors appointment routine check? How has he helped me?."

See the post below:

Reactions trail lady's chat with man

@Jenz_Creation said:

"Tbh, he’s trying to help, he might have used the wrong approach but he’s actually trying to help."

@Chevvy said:

"Im not a pick me but I’m sure he didn’t mean it in a way we are all thinking. Hes just trying to say you should watch what you eat which is not bad to me if you ask me."

@SPA IN KOLA/ALAGBADO said:

"You’re his mouthpiece I guess.. let me enlighten you both , as a sane human you don’t mention anything that has to do with , weight , height , body type, language barrier , childbirth , marriage topics or anything related, unproved in a conversation, it’s a total NO !!!"

@Edward king said:

"Look at these comments man, if you're beautiful, you wanna be told. If you gotta lose weight, you don't wanna be told? Yall funny ."

@CHIDINMA said:

'He knew he was wrong that was why he even apologized…"

@Ezinna somtochukwu

"y'all should stop with the blocking comments,I see nothing wrong with his texts_ we don't take jokes again?"

@Iremide said:

"We all have different mentality, u gats know ur partner very well before you throw some kind of jokes , what u take as jokes might later ruin the day."

