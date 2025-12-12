The WhatsApp chat between a lady and her strict mother has caught people’s attention after the daughter posted it online

A Nigerian lady posted screenshots of her WhatsApp chat with her strict mother.

The lady, who is a student, had told her mum when she was returning home from school, but her mother wasn’t having it.

A lady posts her WhatsApp chat with her mum who is very strict.

In the chats shared by @helen_hope4u on TikTok, the woman ordered her daughter to return home after her exams.

Sharing the screenshots of the chat, the lady said her father was worse.

The WhatsApp chat between a lady and her strict mother is trending.

“When someone brings up strict mum and thinks I don’t know, Trust me…My dad is more than this.”

Reactions as lady posts chats with mum

BOLA BALLER

I hope I don’t sound disrespectful but what do parents always mean by “ungrateful”?

Mimi

honestly I did this to my dad , my dad came to my school, I didn’t pick up the call and didn’t see me . I went home when I wanted to . Las las everybody go dey alright.

clairrrreeee

Hmm I told my parents I was coming home on 29th, my mum called and said “please come on the 23rd, we want to spend christmas with you and I want you to help with some cooking”. My heart melted

sirEdnut

no gree ooo. if you don't eventually stand your ground this will just continue

Misschii

omo so in conclusion guys, what can you do in a situation like this? like i meannn i don’t want to go home abeggg. solid advice ?

Ewa Agonyin in Unilorin

I faced something like this in 100l and 200l but I'm free now I just feel is stages,but then there is a saying that you don't know the feeling of being a parent until you become one. Just exercise patience

𝐈𝐆𝐄 said:

Thought m the only one, they called this morning and asked when m coming home I told them m not coming, likeee what m I coming home to do

𑁤 said:

this is not okay at all

Liz said:

This is lowkey toxic, wdym ‘ungrateful’ is she not your responsibility? Are not supposed to take care of her?! . I’ll just advise you to close eyes and rebel!!. Take as much time as you need but please change it for them if not it will continue like this and you’re not getting younger so as to gain your freedom even if it’s small abeg

