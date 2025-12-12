A lady displayed her chat with a man who told her two unusual things he didn’t like about girls he wanted to date

What he said about her mother sparked reactions from netizens who came across her viral post on social media

The lady further shared how she met the man, revealing that she blocked him because of what he said he didn't like

A Nigerian lady slammed a man who told her two things he didn't like while they were chatting on WhatsApp.

She posted a screenshot of the chats, where the man gave her two rules for a relationship.

Lady posts screenshots of chat with man

In a TikTok post by @pinkiechristy2, the lady revealed that she blocked him because of what he said about her mother.

According to the screenshots, the man had asked her not to keep male friends. He also stated that he didn’t like girls who love their mums too much.

The man’s chat read:

“I don’t like girls that keep male friends. I don’t like girls that love their mum so much.”

When she asked him why, he responded:

“I’m not saying you should not like your mum but not too much.”

The lady captioned the post:

“Man of the year. Many are mad but few are roaming around. I should not love my mum much, e be like na goat born am oo.”

Sharing how she knew him, the lady added:

“This one collect my number from en friend. I coursed and blocked him.”

Reactions trail man’s message to lady

@siri said:

"Omg I had someone like this he said my relationship with my mom is “toxic” cus she calls me everyday to check on me. like,all these men aren’t loved at home so they won’t understand lmao.”

@Funmi said:

"I first shout ahh."

@Testimony said:

"na so one werey tell me say make I tell my mum to excuse us make we talk inside.I curse the guy oo say assuming we marry he fit talk say he no wan see my mum. and the funniest part be say na snap we met each other."

It's Cely Era said:

"If I don’t love my mom you expect me to love you wey I just met. Make sure to block that thing in human form."

@Lady____shatu said:

"You even get time they reply why, person way you suppose tear white profile."

@adelsthread said:

"The audacity, my mum is my life ooo."

@Jennyblinks said:

"I never see this kind thing before for my life."

