A Nigerian lady said a family member who lives abroad sent home some phones and a laptop to Nigeria.
According to the lady, her aunt lives in America and she decided to bless them with a lot of phones and one laptop.
However, in a video posted by @charrys_safe_space, the lady indicated that the items received were disappointing.
She showed some of the phones sent by her aunt, insisting that they looked old and may not be useful anymore.
She asked if there are no dustbins to pour old things in USA. She said:
"Your aunt in America promised to send you and your kids some "gadgets" as Christmas gift. Please help a sister and answer this question shey dustbin no dey America ni?.And I paid for the delivery o. Thanks a lot aunty, as na my house you wan use trash your used and unwanted gadgets. She even added used earpiece for us. Chai I done too suffer. I didn’t beg her for anything she called and said she wants to send some gadgets for us as Christmas gift."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady receives phones from her aunt
@Damola said:
"Appreciate any little team that is giving to you. You are not entitled to anything nobody owes you nothing."
@EDUCATED THUG said:
"Kid that is already using 14 pro max."
@Teetalks said:
"As much as these gadgets may seem outdated, it’s important to remember that gratitude should never be overlooked. She didn’t have to give anything at all, yet she chose to bless someone. This growing habit of immediately posting everything on social media really needs to be managed. You don’t have to post it if you are not fine with the gift."
@BENJAMIN said:
"Them do me this tin too ahhhh the tin pain me sha sone of them no dey work and if you carry am to go repair them go tell you say part no dey market you even get luck say some of them good."
@Sweet16 said:
"Be thankful for any little thing someone does for you very important please if you don't need them am interested in them any of them can go a long way for me please."
