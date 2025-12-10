A young man has expressed sadness after finding out months later that he was given admission by a university in 2024

Unaware of his 2024 admission offer, the young man continued to pursue his quest to further his education at a tertiary institution

He displayed his 2024 admission information, showing the name of the university and the course he was offered

A Nigerian man, @frank.voltage, is heartbroken after discovering he got admitted into a university in 2024 without knowing.

He lamented that he just found out about it in December 2025.

Not knowing he got admission in 2024, the young man said he still wrote an entry examination in 2025. In his words:

"I got late admission last year without me knowing,

"I just found out this month.

"Still wrote another exam this year 2025."

He displayed his admission offer on TikTok, which showed he was admitted by Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, Kogi State, to study Human Kinetics.

Reactions trail young man's TikTok post

Dom3tro said:

"My Gmail wey full remain ano even dey read anything I fit don get admission 6 years ago sef."

_OnlyFiyo said:

"Omo same thing happened to me last 3 year I got Unilag admission and I didn’t check till after 3 months."

user87058668896 said:

"Same but mine is this year August 18th I didn't noticed till November lol."

🦋milly🦋 said:

"Omo kogi is something else I applied for FUL last year I wasn’t given admission same thing this year with paau 💔😭 kogi don’t want me."

Klinton said:

"You fit go be the only person for class😂😂😂who Dey study human kinetics?"

Blessing Ahoyiza said:

"Same here ..I found out when they were about to start first semester exam. ....same school."

ALYAKUB ABDULGANIYU YAKUBU said:

"I been even think say na one kind big thing sef."

@Ella_beauty✨ said:

"Same happened to me too but I was lucky sha."

