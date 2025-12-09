Man Shares Video of What His Wife Does at Home after Insulting Him, Clip Amuses Nigerians
- A Nigerian man has given social media users an insight into a particular behaviour of his wife when at home with him
- He made a video showing what his wife does at home after insulting him, which sparked amusement on social media
- Many people found the clip hilarious, while men took the opportunity to share their experiences with their wives
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
A man has caused a commotion on social media after publicly showing netizens on TikTok his wife's attitude after insulting him at home.
"See her after insulting me," he captioned his video shared on TikTok.
In the clip, the man recorded his wife facing the television as she vibed to gospel music.
After some seconds, his wife realised he was recording her and threw a pillow at him.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
The couple's video left netizens in stitches and garnered 1.3 million views on TikTok at the time of this report.
"God is not sleeping": Nigerian man trends online after wife delivers twins following 10-year marriage
Watch the couple's video below:
Couple's video elicits mixed reactions online
Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the couple's video below:
mohammed s Mohammad said:
"Wife can insults her husband and norhing will happen but if thiid party insults him in her presence thats third worl war will start."
resource control said:
"Once there is a little misunderstanding she will never come close to my room again, she gives my dinner to my daughter to serve me, she doesn't greet me in the morning not even when I return home from work but I still drop money for upkeep."
sammiekk said:
"Thank God for the person I married oo. 13years and she has never in her life insulted me. not for once even when we have misunderstanding."
georgeifa1 said:
"This one no greet me since I enter house since yesterday same thing this morning she no greet me but she carry bible Dey read."
sholytiktok said:
"As a married man if your wife haven't insulted you before, you're not a Man yet."
EKINADOSE✅ said:
"She still beat am for our front too."
Isabella Okachanma said:
"Na only single men and women go misunderstand this video ,you see married couple that are each other’s best friend will understand better , immediately I saw the video and caption I just smiled, because I can relate to it."
@realuche🇺🇸 said:
"Na so my husband said that is my bad character that discouraged him from joining me with NSPPD prayers 😂 I told him that he’s not ready to serve God."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had publicly lamented his marital problems six months after his wedding.
Man who married nurse complains online
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who married a nurse had complained about her night shifts.
In an amusing video by @blissfamily1 on TikTok, the man called out the association of nursing and midwifery in Nigeria, begging them not to put his wife on night duty.
His wife, who was in the background, asked him if the association was doing rosters. His wife countered him, adding that they had a good time together that day.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng