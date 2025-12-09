A Nigerian man has given social media users an insight into a particular behaviour of his wife when at home with him

He made a video showing what his wife does at home after insulting him, which sparked amusement on social media

Many people found the clip hilarious, while men took the opportunity to share their experiences with their wives

A man has caused a commotion on social media after publicly showing netizens on TikTok his wife's attitude after insulting him at home.

"See her after insulting me," he captioned his video shared on TikTok.

A man shares a video showing his wife's attitude after insulting him. Photo Credit: @viknkemnation

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the man recorded his wife facing the television as she vibed to gospel music.

After some seconds, his wife realised he was recording her and threw a pillow at him.

The couple's video left netizens in stitches and garnered 1.3 million views on TikTok at the time of this report.

A man shows what his wife does after insulting him. Photo Credit: @viknkemnation

Source: TikTok

Watch the couple's video below:

Couple's video elicits mixed reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the couple's video below:

mohammed s Mohammad said:

"Wife can insults her husband and norhing will happen but if thiid party insults him in her presence thats third worl war will start."

resource control said:

"Once there is a little misunderstanding she will never come close to my room again, she gives my dinner to my daughter to serve me, she doesn't greet me in the morning not even when I return home from work but I still drop money for upkeep."

sammiekk said:

"Thank God for the person I married oo. 13years and she has never in her life insulted me. not for once even when we have misunderstanding."

georgeifa1 said:

"This one no greet me since I enter house since yesterday same thing this morning she no greet me but she carry bible Dey read."

sholytiktok said:

"As a married man if your wife haven't insulted you before, you're not a Man yet."

EKINADOSE✅ said:

"She still beat am for our front too."

Isabella Okachanma said:

"Na only single men and women go misunderstand this video ,you see married couple that are each other’s best friend will understand better , immediately I saw the video and caption I just smiled, because I can relate to it."

@realuche🇺🇸 said:

"Na so my husband said that is my bad character that discouraged him from joining me with NSPPD prayers 😂 I told him that he’s not ready to serve God."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had publicly lamented his marital problems six months after his wedding.

Man who married nurse complains online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who married a nurse had complained about her night shifts.

In an amusing video by @blissfamily1 on TikTok, the man called out the association of nursing and midwifery in Nigeria, begging them not to put his wife on night duty.

His wife, who was in the background, asked him if the association was doing rosters. His wife countered him, adding that they had a good time together that day.

Source: Legit.ng