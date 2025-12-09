Nigerian singer Wizkid and American star Diddy trended online after a throwback video of them surfaced online

In the trending video, the superstars were seen in front of a mansion as they strolled casually around the compound

A Nigerian woman who meticulously watched the clip recently pointed out what she noticed about the Essence hitmaker

A throwback video featuring Nigerian superstar Wizkid and American hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has resurfaced online, drawing attention after a woman noticed a striking detail about Wizkid’s behaviour in the clip.

Wizkid was seen in front of a mansion close to Diddy’s as they both strolled in the large compound.

However, netizens were quick to point out the singer’s odd walking position as they asked questions. Sharing the old footage on social media, the woman identified as Toluwas wrote:

"If you observe Wizkid well in this video, he can’t even walk straight again. What exactly went down in that mansion? 😭😭😫"

The comment quickly sparked curiosity among fans, with many revisiting the video.

Wizkid’s attitude in the clip has gained renewed attention amid the racketeering and two-count immorality allegations against the rapper.

Legit.ng reports that Diddy was sentenced to four years and two months in federal prison in October 2025 and is currently incarcerated.

See the throwback video below:

Wizkid, Diddy trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

annfeatuworld said:

"Hmmm, Dec don reach, na so Akpi talk Burna lock up, be careful to say what U can't prove."

its_benyta said:

"Burna already told you all wiz is all about women. No cap. Direct that narrative to burna boy 😂😂."

@Toluwase_x said:

"Why is he rubbing his hands like that tho."

nicky_anike35 said:

"Una wan start Wetin Una no fit finish oooo 😂😂😂."

samiblogonline said:

"30 bingo's una don start... una don start... this narratives no bring burna career and u ti say wizkid."

mgmuscoprincegrafikx said:

"Kikiri shà dèy hungry u 😂😂 He be like màke u go celebrate ur Christmas there 😂😂."

verra_shmurda

"Una need to be deactivated."

abujahausa said:

"Can’t even walk straight again Olopa ma ko every body. On your way to jail oo."

@imperatortm said:

"No be small Opueh Diddy give am."

@ontiretseM014 said:

"He hit him with some LOVE and some positive vibrations ."

@roya_l0 said:

"Love and vibration Omo he no even pity masala small Yansh."

larry_pici said:

"Shey na only me hear vibration,"

selfcrush15 said:

"Make this una nonsense end with burna..if una try am reach my idolo side aaje e nor go end well."

lucky_wire123 said:

"Na so who na Tay dey put who selves for wahala."

Wizkid reacts to son's EP success

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid expressed pride in his first son over the success of his debut EP.

In a video that recently surfaced on social media, Wizkid, who was present at the New York Knicks game, was questioned about Boluwatife's debut EP.

Smiling, Wizkid said he loved it, as he proudly added that Boluwatife was his son.

Source: Legit.ng