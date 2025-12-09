A Nigerian lady said her international passport is about to expire, yet, she has not used it to travel out of the country

The lady shared a video explaining that since she got her passport, she has only utilized it as an identity document locally

She said the passport has not been stamped even ones for her to travel out of Nigeria as she wondered when her heart desire would come to pass

A Nigerian lady has lamented that since she collected her international passport, she has not used it to travel abroad.

According to her, the passport has only served her as an identity document with Nigeria.

The lady said her passport is about to expire and she has not travelled abroad. Photo credit: TikTok/@preciouslyliving and Getty Images/Tamer Soliman.

In her video, @preciouslyliving wondered when she would use her passport to travel abroad.

She said the passport has not been stamped even once by a foreign embassy, meaning she has not travelled with it as desired.

She said:

"About to expire and it hasn't been stamped at all. God when?"

Many of her followers also shared their experiences, noting that they too have expired passports which were not used to travel abroad.

Reactions as lady laments not travelling abroad

@I’am_Behi said:

"How many years does it take before it expires."

@AISOSA || SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER said:

"Try enter Togo or Ghana, it's less than 200k for a round trip."

@SweetJaycee said:

"Try going to Morocco this month/January 2026 it’s free. Go and do your research."

@Aesha said:

"I applied to schools in Uk two don give me admission no funds passport just dey waste."

@Maryann said:

"My own don expire since 2020…I Dey use am fan myself if light no Dey."

@Cielo Interiors Owerri said:

"Na why I never do am. If i wan travel I go use 1 week run am express."

@SaMaNtHa said:

"I just renewed, person wey no get where to go Dey renew."

@CHIDERAOkezie said:

"Enter Togo or Kenya abi na flight ticket money you no get?"

@Vera said:

"My first passport ever… I went to Finland, Italy and Egypt… Finland visa covered for Italy tho."

@vivian ifeoma said:

"My passport don expire since 2020 and na only 2 times I use am.. how much to do new one now sef."

@Felicidad Apparel said:

"Well do it don’t get discouraged ok. I did mine and I travelled not one country but like 3 I came back e expired no plans again but I never gave up i renew it again immediately I did my now I’m traveling again even now I da do Shakara if they won put visa I will tell my sister please not now I’m working Shakara won kill me but my spirit done leave Nigeria already. So don’t give up all this travel I no use my money but cheap ok."

Lady shares how she got opportunity to travel abroad

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who is currently doing her one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has shared the good thing that happened to her.

The lady said that the place of primary assignment she was posted to do her NYSC sponsored her on a trip to Paris, France.

Many people who saw her testimony on TikTok were surprised and they asked her where the PPA is located.

