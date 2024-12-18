A young lad's dream of becoming a medical doctor has suffered a setback after his school of interest, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), failed to offer him admission

The boy was heartbroken that he was denied admission despite scoring 304 in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) 2024 exam and doing well in the post-UTME

He lamented that his one year of sleepless night had been in vain and mentioned the course he applied for

Okonkwo Chukwudozie Joshua, a UNIZIK hopeful, has cried out on X (formerly Twitter) after the tertiary institution denied him admission despite scoring 304 in the JAMB 2024 exam.

Joshua, an indigene of Anambra, said he first sat for the JAMB exam in 2022 and was denied admission despite having a Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) score of 284.

Joshua said he missed out on the JAMB 2023 registration because he waited for admission, which never came.

In 2024, Joshua retook the UTME and got 304 but was not given his desired course in UNIZIK.

Joshua's desired course in UNIZIK

While displaying his UTME results for 2022 and 2024, Joshua expressed sadness that his dream of becoming a doctor had suffered a setback.

A frustrated Joshua said he would move on with life with or without school. His tweet read:

"- First JAMB, 2022- Was denied admission.😔

"- Missed 2023 registration while waiting for admission.

"Spent another 1yr home reading.😭

"2024- Had 304. No admission again.😭

"My dream to become a doctor in the mud.😔

"God knows I fought a good fight, will have to move on w/out school.😔"

His tweet went viral, with many people offering him words of encouragement. In the comment section, Joshua revealed he applied to study medicine and surgery at UNIZIK but was offered radiography, a course he didn't accept.

According to Joshua, his post-UTME aggregate score was 305.99.

Reactions over Joshua's outburst

@ObuMalachy said:

"Bruhhh you need to move find any state or private university and apply. Time waste for nobody. You can resist while you're admitted in school and possibly gain admission to your dream school n course."

@tcr_dc said:

"Hey,I’m a medical student currently in 200lvl I’ll advise you to try again and besides that, I need to let to you know that getting into medics school is the easiest part of medical journey when you get in,it doesn’t get easier…"

@Joel_Noblez said:

"Change institution.

"Uniuyo still de give admission."

@Forexpatron said:

"Don’t feel so bad bro you did your best.

"At this point school is your priority I understand.

"But when you are in and graduate you would understand that Nigeria is no place for you.

"Unless you want to practice abroad.

"I earn more than some professors of medcine rn.

"Some are even paid less than $600 monthly I mean very intelligent people.

"Just Find a skill and have an edge while in school Or before school."

In a related story, Legit.ng had shared the UTME result of a boy who failed to get admission after scoring above 300 for three straight years.

Man who wrote UTME thrice denied admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was denied admission despite scoring over 200 in the UTME.

The confused man said he could not understand how universities screen students before giving them admission.

When he sat for the UTME the first time, he got 224 and went on to retake the exam two more times to no avail.

