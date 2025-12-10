A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to lament her situation after giving all her money as an offering in church on Sunday

According to the lady, she has been suffering since she made that decision, triggering mixed reactions on X (formerly Twitter)

Some internet users made fun of her sorry situation and trolled her for giving all her money, while others faulted her motive for giving such an offering

A lady, @kaaego, has cried out on X (formerly Twitter) over her sorry financial situation after emptying her account and giving it as an offering in church on Sunday.

She said she has been suffering since last week.

Her tweet read:

"I gave out all the money in my account as offering on Sunday and told God to surprise me. Guys I’ve been suffering since last week."

The lady's tweet blew up on X, garnering more than 202k views, 5.2k likes, 1k retweets, and 1k comments. Some netizens trolled her for giving all her money as an offering.

Others faulted her for attempting to engage in a transactional offering.

Offering: Lady's lamentation sparks reactions online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's tweet below:

@FaotuHappy said:

"In 2021, I was in church during a building project appeal. I had only 20k, but the way the pastor spoke about God’s favour stirred me. I gave 15k. That month was hard. No miracle money came, just silence and struggle.

"With time, as I continued walking with God, learning His ways, I realized something deeper. I did not give out of love or obedience. I gave out of greed, hoping God would quickly repay me. My heart was focused on what I could gain, not on supporting His work or honouring Him.

"God later taught me that giving is not a transaction. You do not give to force His hand. You give because you love Him, because you believe in His work, and because generosity reflects His nature in you. When you expect nothing, that is pure love. That is how God truly moves mountains, not through manipulation, but through transformed hearts."

@DirekturJayjay said:

“See why they say ‘give according to what you have’You gave everything, now you’re waiting for heaven to reimburse you. Faith is not financial recklessness abeg."

@Abassdegem said:

"This is hilarious.

"God no send you oooh.

"Money wey you give for church na pastor and elders go chop ham ooh."

@MoremiofAfrica said:

"God will definitely surprise you if you believe.

"I’ve been in your shoes before and God actually surprised me but not in a way I expected. (Beyond my expectations).

"I guess you already have a preconceived idea of the way you want to be surprised in your head and it’s not coming through, take your mind off it cuz it might not come in a way you expect.

"Also, when giving to God, let it be done cheerfully, it doesn’t always have to be transactional.

"May God bless you beyond your expectations 🙏."

@Niyo_676 said:

"You no specify the kind surprise you want nah, that one no be God fault again."

@iAmPODii said:

"God is going to multiply your giving and bless you with things that money can buy and things that money can't buy."

@PreciousLetswa1 said:

"Pray hard and remember scripture says count it all joy when you face trials and tribulations."

@orbit_86

"Back in 2005, I gave my 2k salary as a seed in orisumbare during a church program. His grace Still sustain me n my family till today. I dey feed 3 mouth n still don't know how. God dey."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had made an observation about paying tithes and offerings during Hallelujah Challenge.

Damina says men spend offerings, not God

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Abel Damina had said that offerings and tithes are spent by men and not God.

His statement, made during a Sunday sermon and now circulating widely online, directly contradicts the teachings of many Nigerian pastors.

He stated, “No offering goes to heaven; men spend it every time we gather offerings in this church. All the offerings we give to God go to men.”

