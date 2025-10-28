A Nigerian lady drew people’s attention to what she noticed about the payment of tithes and offerings during the Hallelujah Challenge

Her observation caught people’s attention as other followers of the program agreed with what she said

Many who came across the video shared what they noticed whenever they tried to pay offerings on Hallelujah Challenge

A Nigerian lady shared what she noticed about the payment of tithes and offerings on the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge.

The Hallelujah Challenge is an online prayer and praise meeting hosted by Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey.

In a video by @blazefood7 on TikTok, the lady said people do not pay tithe and offerings on Hallelujah Challenge because it can only be done through website.

She opened up about the hassle she faced while trying to send her offerings to the platform.

The lady said:

"You see that website they used to project after the Hallelujah Challenge for partnership. Nigerians are very lazy, including myself. Pastor Nathaniel does not want us to pay tithe. He doesn't want us to pay offering. Why will he put it as website?"

Reactions trails lady's post on Hallelujah Challenge

Brie said:

So true I tried it once and it was hectic 😹😹😹it didn’t even take me where I expected to be🤣this man of God doesn’t want us to pay

Uloma said:

He said our Tithe is for our various church and encourage us to give our offerings if we want to. He’s in deed selfless.

onyinye said:

Nne God bless you

this exact thing has been on my mind

we need a real account

julienice said:

I have screenshots it on my phone more than 4times up till now have not done it😩🤦‍♂️they should give us real account

SMALL CHOPS|PARFAIT IN ENUGU said:

Omo I’m guilty

Barbie bee said:

I was thinking I was the only one — the process is long. You should’ve just tagged him to the video jare"

PRAISYLUV said:

the process is so long mehn but I make sure I get to the last process to pay my intended offering

useredenbreeze said:

truly speaking. please sir try and put a link like on NSPPD let it appear ON THE SCREEN as we pray n pple WILL WATCH IT PLEASE SIR

Olychi13 said:

He always says he wants us to be intentional about the giving, hence the whole process…me i shaa have it saved in my beneficiary since the last HC

