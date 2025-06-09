“Your Offerings, Tithes are Spent by Men, not God”: Pastor Abel Damina Explains

Abel Damina, founder of Abel Damina Ministries International (ADMI), has ignited fresh controversy with his claim that church offerings and tithes are not given to God but spent by men

His statement, delivered during a Sunday sermon and now widely circulated online, challenges long-standing religious teachings in Nigeria

This latest assertion adds to a series of bold remarks from Mr Damina, who has previously criticised prosperity gospel preaching and conventional Christian doctrines

Viral sermon raises debate on church offerings

During the sermon, Mr Damina emphasised that church offerings are spent by men rather than being received by God. He stated, “No offering goes to heaven; men spend it every time we gather offerings in this church. All the offerings we give to God go to men.”

His remarks challenge the widespread belief that offerings and tithes have a divine purpose, with many religious leaders teaching that they serve as a conduit for blessings.

Previous controversial statements

Mr Damina is known for questioning conventional religious doctrines. In January 2025, his claim that smoking and drinking are not sinful acts in Christianity led to heated discussions across social media.

In April, he countered Pastor David Ibiyeomi of Salvation Ministries, who asserted that “Jesus hated poverty.”

Mr Damina rebutted this, arguing that Jesus never expressed hatred for the poor but instead dined with them. Since then, he has been openly critical of prosperity-centred preaching.

See the video below:

Criticism of tithing practices

Further expanding on his views in the viral video, Mr Damina accused preachers of manipulating congregations by suggesting that tithes and offerings are given directly to God.

He argued that this teaching serves as a psychological tool to influence worshippers.

“Even those tithe mongers that say when you pay tithe, the doors of heaven will open, the doors have been opened since Jesus rose from the dead, the doors have never been closed. They are just working on people’s minds,” he explained.

He also dismissed claims made against him by fellow pastors, stating that some leaders only encourage tithing to ensure continued financial support from their congregations.

Allegations against preachers

Mr Damina suggested that many pastors who insist on tithing do not practice it themselves, calling out hypocrisy in church leadership.

“And I won’t be surprised if he is not paying tithes to anybody. Most are greedy; they collect from everybody but don’t pay anybody. I was there. There is nothing you will tell me that I don’t know because there is nothing new under the sun,” he added.

Religious authorities respond

Mr Damina’s teachings have previously drawn criticism from religious bodies. In October 2024, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Ecclesiastical Affairs accused him of preaching gospel messages with “an alarming rate of theological errors and heresies.”

Despite facing backlash, Mr Damina continues to challenge traditional doctrines, positioning himself as an outspoken figure in Nigerian Christianity.

