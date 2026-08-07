Don Jazzy's father shared a throwback photo of Peter Okoye and his wife, Lola, offering an emotional message about the ongoing family feud

The elder man expressed deep sorrow over what the couple has endured, revealing how personally affected he is by their situation

Fans flooded the comment section with strong reactions, with many drawing comparisons to others involved in the Okoye family dispute

Don Jazzy's father has stepped into the long-running feud involving Peter Okoye and his siblings, sharing a touching tribute to the musician and his wife, Lola Okoye.

The elderly man posted a throwback photograph from 2015, capturing the moment he prayed over Peter and Lola Okoye, using the occasion to speak candidly about his feelings regarding the family's troubles.

Reactions as Don Jazzy's father defends Peter Okoye and wife Lola amid family feud. Photo credit@mavingrandpa/@mrp/@judeengees

Source: Instagram

In his caption, the elderly man expressed sadness over the situation while also offering gratitude for the couple's resilience. He wrote:

"Throwback to 2015 the day I prayed for @peterpsquare and @lolaomotayo_okoye. As a father, I am very sorry and emotional about all that has happened to this family. We love them so much. All the same, I thank God for their lives, sustenance, endurance, decorum, matrimonial bond and will continue to keep them in my prayers. Time is a great healer, and may God take control of their circumstances. What can I say? May all the tribulations pass away, God heal our broken hearts and grant peace to this family IJMN."

Peter Okoye gets support amid his family feud. Photo credit@mrp

Source: Instagram

Here is the Instagram post made by Don Jazzy's father about Peter and Lola Okoye below:

Fans react to Don Jazzy's father's post

The post resonated widely with fans, many of whom praised the elder man for standing firmly in support of the couple. Several commenters also used the moment to take a veiled swipe at others involved in the Okoye family dispute.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@mrdannypromo commented:

"Daddy God bless you, you are good man I always love you sir"

@themelano wrote:

"Family over everything."

@jermain_dupre said:

"Grandpa thanks for seeing what they went through without being blind to it."

@berryblaast_01 reacted:

"Now I know where don jazzy got his good manners from..e no get who no go support Peter and Lola for this matter"

@tush__tush24 added:

"See what a family head should be doing? Unite the family! Don't ever be the Jude in your family. E no dey end well"

Paul Okoye supports Jude

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Paul Okoye had thrown his weight behind his elder brother, Jude Okoye, after he was arrested by the EFCC.

Jude Okoye had been accused of alleged fraud and remanded at the correctional centre till the case was heard in court.

He told his brother that it was a phrase, and it would soon pass away. He encouraged him to stay strong and be patient about the case. His fans were not happy with his post, as some of them taunted him about it in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng