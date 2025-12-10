A young Nigerian man has shared his opinion on the matter involving the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, and the Osun governor.

She recently interrupted the sitting governor, who was singing at a recent event in Osun, and the incident sparked reactions.

He shared his opinion on the issue and explained why the First Lady was not wrong to have interrupted Governor Adeleke.

A Nigerian man has shared his opinion on the statement made by the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, to the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, at a recent event in Osun State.

The First Lady had been trending on social media over her statement to the sitting governor, which she made when she stood up from where she was seated and walked up to him to hurry him up.

Nigerian man defends First Lady’s actions

The Governor was singing songs of praise to the people of Osun State as well as other invited guests at the said event when suddenly, the First Lady, Remi Tinubu, walked up to him to hurry him up while telling him she was giving him 5 minutes to conclude what he had to do.

Seeing this, many people reacted to the video and began to make accusations against the First Lady, but in the middle of this, a man shared why the First Lady was right to say what she said to the governor.

The man, @HugosAbunyie, on Twitter, took to his page to share his opinion.

He said the event was organized to honor the First Lady; hence, she was within her rights to tell him to stop the event.

His statement:

"The First Lady is in her right to tell him to hurry up. The event is hers and not an Osun State event."

Reactions as man bags Remi Tinubu

@bravo_notion shared:

"Ori e ti baje! her event in ADELEKE state... do you guys think at all? Yes, ADELEKE shouldn't have sing and una r|_|de first lady nr suppose follow am talk like that!"

@OnimisiSync said:

"So the seal on the podium says “seal of the First Lady” abi."

@famora19 noted:

"There's ways to do it, though. Both are idiots."

@wascot20 said:.

"So who invited the tr governor."

@_ugomsinachi added:

"The real heartbreak will come when Osun State Government will come out to deny that any form of misunderstanding happened between Governor Adeleke and first Lady, Remi Tinubu. They will extol the "virtues" of the first Lady. You will see it play out. Second term election na your mate? Remember you saw it here First."

@uzor_chukwu1 noted:

"We tolerate a lot of nonsense in this country How can a non elected official be telling an elected governor that’s his time is up? She doesn’t have that power.

Read the post below:

