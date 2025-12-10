A lady watched a video of the conversation between the First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, and the Osun State governor

She shared her observations on the trending clip and revealed what the governor did after the First Lady left

She laughed at what she noticed and shared it online, and people have since started talking about her observations

A Nigerian lady who watched the video showing the moment the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, interrupted the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, shared what she noticed in the video.

The lady took to social media to make the statement amid claims that the First Lady disrespected the sitting governor.

Nigerian lay reacts to viral video

The statement of the lady comes hours after a man who was on stage the moment the First Lady approached the governor shared what he noticed.

Speaking about the said video, @Mz_Tosyn mentioned that the conversation between the governor and the First Lady clearly shows they have a personal relationship like friends.

She also mentioned what the governor did when the First Lady left.

Her statement:

"It’s funny how people took this video personal lol. First Lady and Adeleke are guys!!! Like paddy, they have a personal relationship. This thing is banter to them; that’s why the Governor was laughing after she left. Those crying can’t relate to this kind of friendship. If my friend were like her, should she be president, I’d still enter her."

Reactions as lady speaks about viral video

@Jaybraj1 added:

"Na why i just dey laugh. They can continue crying about it from now till tomorrow"

@Bayoradegboyega shared:

"Students of history will remember that the pair aren't strangers to each other. If I can't banter with my friend or pull his legs, what type of friendship are we keeping ?"

@Captain4rier stressed:

"Normally I do not find it embarrassing until APC guys tagged it "first lady embarrassed governor Adeleke."

@Shokunbijnr added:

"They think say everybody life depend on only politics."

@Chrisbamidele noted:

"Anybody who still wants to manufacture a rift between the First Lady and My State Governor is just chasing shadows this time around."

@Kryptotajeer stressed:

"If you watch that video and still think it’s serious, then there’s no denying it you’re a die-hard Peter Obi supporter..

@saula_tobiloba noted:

"This video summarizes my opinion about what happened between the two of them. It was clear that there was no malice. Just pure banter. But we understand that everyone is always angry on twitter."

@abselense said:

"Una go explain tire, wetin everybody see 🤣🤣🤣, ADELEKE wey day dance with everybody as long as music dey dey play, forget that video wey he dey dance with Remi cos he dey do am with everybody, no be everything una go defend."

