A Nigerian man cried out online as he shared an experience he had with a property agent of the building he lives in as a tenant.

The story he shared online got many people talking after he mentioned what happened when he called the landlord to discuss the incident.

Nigerian man exposes property agent

The young man, @gkbalogs, started his story by explaining that he and several other tenants received an eviction notice from the property agent of the house he resides in.

However, when they reached out to the property agent to understand the reason for the notice, they were told that the decision was based on the landlord’s order that he wished to use his property.

Hearing this, the man said they negotiated with the agent, but he mentioned that a certain amount must be paid to change his mind.

The property agent gave an amount that was much higher than the current rent, and as a result, the tenants asked the property agent to officially write to them to request a rent increment. He failed to do so, so they reached out to the landlord.

His statement in part:

"Nigeria is a crime scene. Property agent brings an eviction notice signed by the landlord’s lawyer. We reach out to them to ask why. They say the landlord wants to use his building.

"We ask what the options are. They say we may need to pay more for him to change his mind.

"We ask how much. They give a figure 4x our current rent. I said haba, that’s ridiculous. They say we should make an offer.

As a result of the unfolding incident, the man decided to call the landlord, only for the landlord to reveal that he wasn’t aware of the matter.

He added:

"We say okay, they should officially write to us demanding for increment. Na there wahala start. They said no, we should make the offer.

"After a few weeks, I searched, got landlord's number, and called him, and it happens he knew absolutely nothing about the entire drama. He was livid. They are currently explaining themselves to the landlord… let's see how this plays out."

People who saw the post shared their thoughts about it in the comments section.

Reactions as man exposes property agent

@aleebaba101 added:

"This is criminal and evil. So they want to pocket 3x extra plus agent commission on the actual rent."

@Dollybobo shared:

"The same way these two guys are going into different office buildings asking for individual and company tax receipts without any memo from FIRS. Some individuals fell for it by settling them, my office asked them for memo/letter addressed to our company..... Dey fold n japa."

@NajeebAdamu1 noted:

"We will not get rid of property disputes in Nigeria until we do away with these agents or strictly regulate them. More than 50% of property litigations are caused by agents who will be nowhere to be found whenever disputes arise."

@Sir_jayprime stressed:

"I experienced this same thing in Abakaliki in 2024, the caretaker brought a note of rent increase signed by the lawyer, two months after we moved out of that place we found that the house owners knew nothing about the increase."

@Ezeifeka_Obinna noted:

"I’ve seen exactly this same scenario play out. At the end the agent used Juju on the landlord, suddenly the landlord became yes sir yes sir on his own property. It took some unconventional means that made the agent confess after some series of make up sessions. Funny yeah!"

@darlingtonr1 said:

"A similar drama played out in my street. The care taker gave the tenant quit notice insisting the landlord wants to use the space. Only for the tenant to discover their rent was padded from 700k per year to 1.5M per year, so to keep the dark deal going he needs new tenants."

