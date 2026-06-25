The Chief Executive Officer of Educare, Alex Onyia, has announced publicly that he would be sponsoring three students and two teachers to represent Nigeria in the International STEM Olympiad in Rome, Italy

According to Onyia, he has paid for all expenses for the trip, adding that all visas have been issued and all arrangements have been made

The students will represent Nigeria in the mathematics and science categories of the International STEM Olympiad and will compete alongside 154 other countries

Alex Onyia, the CEO of Educare, has revealed his plan to sponsor three students and two teachers to Rome, Italy, to represent Nigeria in the International STEM Olympiad.

Alex, an educationist, disclosed this on X on June 25, sharing more details about the personal sponsorship.

Alex Onyia will be sponsoring three students and two teachers to the International STEM Olympiad. Photo Credit: @winexviv

Source: Twitter

Educare CEO speaks on sponsoring 5 people

In his tweet, Onyia stated that he has paid for all expenses for the trip, and that the visas of the students and the teachers have been issued to them.

Onyia also added that all the necessary arrangements have been sorted out. Explaining what they would be doing in Rome, Onyia noted that the students will represent Nigeria in the mathematics and science categories of the International STEM Olympiad.

The Nigerian representatives will compete with 154 other countries. Onyia further revealed that the students who won the 2026 South East Maths Olympiad and the teachers who supported them are part of the Rome trip.

He wrote:

"Next week, I will be taking 3 students and 2 teachers to Rome, Italy, all expenses paid by me. All visas have been issued and all arrangements have been sorted.

"The students will represent Nigeria in the Maths and Science categories of the International STEM Olympiad. They will compete alongside 154 other countries.

"The students who won the 2026 South East Maths Olympiad and the teachers who supported them are going. Both the teachers and the students will experience growth together. I will continue to push our bright minds to global stages.

"In 10 years, I pray you will be alive to see the outcome of our investments in our children today."

Many Nigerians have praised Onyia for his kind gesture to ensure Nigeria has representatives at the international contest.

Alex Onyia has informed the public that he will sponsor three students and two teachers to the International STEM Olympiad. Photo Credit: @winexviv

Source: Twitter

See Alex Onyia's tweet below:

Educare CEO's gesture hailed online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Educare CEO's gesture below:

@ricardojr_loba9 said:

"While some people are busy discussing olodo Uprising, my boss here is busy making our students great again. May God bless you abundantly."

@RealRichStar said:

"So happy you taking them from South East, thank you so much Alex, you are a a God sent, your kindness to humanity is divine,and you born for this,keep it up."

@momenton_eze said:

"You're the light to a generation the bad government of Nigeria doesn't want to see grow. God bless you more."

@victorijoma87 said:

"God bless you more! I look forward to great mine competitions on our national TV like it used to be back in my parents years!"

@Agudeirone51761 said:

"God bless you for this kind gesture and posterity will be kind to you and your generation. This is the kind of testament that I prayed to be remembered for even after iam gone. I always wish to be a more blessing to others."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Educare CEO had wondered why PhD students in Nigeria are required to pay school fees.

Educare CEO shares community success story

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Educare CEO had narrated the success stories in JAMB of youngsters in his community.

According to him, he and others in the community took it upon themselves to train the youngsters from last year's examination and ensure they obtained new UTME forms from the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for the 2024 exercise.

He expressed gratitude to God that their investment last year paid off. He said he was happy to see his cousin, who scored 187 in the 2023 UTME, getting 243 in the 2024 UTME exercise.

Source: Legit.ng