Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon shared why he left acting in 2019, stating that he was no longer fulfilled by the work

The actor explained that he returned to a corporate job and stayed away from acting until leading filmmakers repeatedly reached out

After leaving his corporate role in 2021, Deyemi explained what changed him and placed him among the best

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has opened up on why he walked away from acting in 2019 to take up a 9-5 job, before returning to the industry in 2021.

He shared the story during an interview on the CreativiTea podcast, aired on YouTube on June 24.

Deyemi Okanlawon says poor pay and lack of fulfilment pushed him to leave acting before filmmakers convinced him to return. Photo: deyemitheactor

Source: Instagram

Explaining his decision, Deyemi Okanlawon said he was not fulfilled by the acting work and felt the pay didn't match the effort he was putting in.

The actor, who recently buried his late friend Alexx Ekubo, added that the lack of satisfaction made it hard to continue in the Nigerian movie industry.

"I quit because the pay was nonsense. The work was nonsense. And I just felt like I didn't leave 9-5 to come out and do mediocre work. So, it was difficult to wake up in the morning and go to work. And what's the point of being passionate about something and then not being fulfilled by it. So, I quit and I went back to a 9-5 job."

"I quit acting in 2019, brushed up my resume and got a job. I went to Silverbird Film Distribution as head of marketing. I was promoted to head the Nollywood distribution desk and eventually became the acting CEO when the CEO at the time relocated, during COVID. I was there for 2 years."

Deyemi Okanlawon explains why he returns to acting after spending two years building a career outside Nollywood. Photo: deyemitheactor

Source: Instagram

During the COVID period, when cinemas were closed, he still took on some gigs. That was when calls started coming from filmmakers like Mo Abudu, Kemi Adetiba, Jade Osiberu, Kunle Afolayan, and Funke Akindele, whom he had long wanted to work with.

"Mo Abudu called, Kemi Adetiba called, Jade Osiberu called, Kunle Afolayan called, Funke Akindele called. All the people that I wanted to work with but they never called me, now started calling me after I quit acting."

Despite initially refusing to return, Deyemi Okanlawon said he later decided to leave his corporate role because his vision for the business at Silverbird eventually differed from the direction the company wanted to take, which led him to decide that it made more sense to return to acting, the field he felt he was built for.

He went back into acting in 2021.

"Okay, fine. It makes more sense for me to leave there and go back to the place I'm built for (acting). So, I quit acting in 2019. Then I got back into acting 2021."

Deyemi said he returned to acting with a better understanding of the industry, a move that helped shape the next phase of his career and placed him among the best in Nollywood.

Watch the full video below:

Deyemi Okanlawon speaks on handling emotional pressure

In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Deyemi Okanlawon spoke on how he manages emotional pressure with the help of his wife.

The film star explained that he relies on a network of therapists, mentors, and close friends to avoid dangerous isolation.

He also stated that he views himself as a natural protector who is always ready to step forward and shield his family from trouble.

Source: Legit.ng