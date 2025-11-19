A lady has gone viral after she shared a video of the apartment a Lagos-based agent took her to after days of house hunting

What she saw at the house made her share the video on social media, and people started talking about the place

She mentioned the price of the apartment, and many people couldn’t believe it after seeing the video

Nigerians have taken to social media to react after a lady shared a video of the #1.1 million apartment a Lagos house agent took her to.

She documented her experience on social media in a video she made available on her TikTok page, and many individuals who watched the clip couldn’t help but pour out their minds.

Lady shows Lagos apartment

She attached a description and caption to the said video, which also shows the house agent that took her around to different places.

According to a video she made available on her page @.__official_abiso via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the young lady mentioned that she was taken to two houses by the house agent. The first house was #1.1 million, and the second was #1 million naira.

She captured everything she saw at the places she was taken to and shared the video online.

In the TikTok video she uploaded, she attached a caption which read:

"You decided to give Lagos house agent a try."

The video also carried a description that explained her experience. It reads:

"I’ve been hearing stories about Lagos agents, but I didn’t know it was this bad until it was my turn. My friend and I saw real shege while house hunting. If you have any reliable house agent, abeg kindly share!"

"I go just dey cry."

As the post made its way online, many individuals stormed the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady shares experience

David eze

"That’s a shrine madam."

maduabuchi stressed:

"With 2m you can get good 2bed room flats for inside estate somewhere in ago."

𝒪𝒷𝒾𝒶𝑔𝑒𝓇𝒾𝒶𝓀𝓊 said:

"Lol they can’t give you this house for this price my dear. You wan kpai us."

Kae added:

"These things are exaggerated. There are good houses on this budget."

Respect shared:

"You get mind Dey follow go more na from that time I see that open land I Dey go back."

Nasir stressed:

"From ur room to the garden shortcut fuun fresh air."

Vica_interior said:

"Wishing you the best with your house search! And just so you know, I do painting and pop, screeding, so when you finally get your place, I’d love to help you make it look beautiful."

Richie_Brain_Olatunde noted:

"In Yaba you will get a standard house with POP for these prices, why waste your time going to these areas? In Sabo-Yaba you will get a nice standard Mini flat for 2 million and a clean Selfcontain for 1.5 million. And Sabo-Yaba is closer to the third mainland bridge if you work in the island."

shittabeygbolahan said:

"it's can't be so for that amount na .. relax no dey exaggerate d matter na."

Watch the video below:

