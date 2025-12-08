A young man laments online after receiving a call from his landlord about a Port Harcourt apartment he resides in

A Nigerian man has cried out online after receiving a call from his landlord, who increased his house rent from ₦800k to an unexpected amount.

This is contained in a post he made available on his page via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), which many individuals have begun to react to.

Tenant laments sudden rent hike

The individual spoke about the type of apartment he loves and also mentioned what he would do next due to the decision of his landlord.

According to a post he made available on his page, @Kemmartinx, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter),

The individual shared that the house which the landlord just increased the rent for isn't a POP apartment, and wondered why the rent was so high.

He wrote:

"My landlord in PH just called this morning and he has increased to 1.8m for 2bed wey no be POP.

"Rent expires in March and he is telling me this morning, from 800k to 1.8m."

He mentioned that his rent expires in a few months’ time and said he might probably move to the house owned by his father due to the situation that just happened.

"Landlords go kill us for that town, my papa still get 3 bed for Aba wey nobody dey stay, I am going home."

As he shared this online, many individuals who came across his post stormed the comment page to share similar experiences.

Reactions as landlord increases rent

@AD_Oluwaseun001 noted:

"This is why they ain’t going to stop. U fight ppl like this cos there are laws that guide u as a tenant as wel But when u let them get their way. Dey do mor. This kind person the best respond he wil get immediately na from ur lawyer . U just stay and watch but hold ur rent money sha."

@klaark_kent shared:

"I'm sure if you move out, he would ask for 2 years rent from the next person so he can quickly install the POP."

@ChinweOgwoCon stressed:

"The same PH we increased rent in our management facility from 600-900k and the tenant is playing God. Even with 6 months notice. Two bedrooms beside our facility is going for 1.5M Let him leave if be wants to."

@dope_gee9 stressed:

"Mine first notified us of increment in March (from 800 to 850k). By October we received another increment (from 850k to 900k). It's a one bedroom apartment."

@UfereWills shared:

"Government needs to impose new laws. Esp for landlords who inherited properties from the 90s...they shouldn't be allowed to charge humongous amounts of money. That's THEFT ACTUALLY."

@Bennoker said:

"Am also relocation to Aba. I hope the state will legislate on house rent in that state so people will not also start increasing because of influx."

Read the post below:

