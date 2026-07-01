Khadijah Farrakhan has died at 90 after 72 years of marriage to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The Nation of Islam mourned its longtime “First Lady” while highlighting her decades of service

Tributes have emerged as followers remember Khadijah Farrakhan’s role in the movement and family life

Khadijah Farrakhan, the longtime wife of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, has died at the age of 90.

The Nation of Islam announced her death on Saturday, June 27, saying Louis Farrakhan mourned the loss of his wife after 72 years of marriage.

As disclosed by Associated Press, the organisation referred to her as “Mother Khadijah” and called her the “first lady of the Nation of Islam.”

Khadijah Farrakhan’s death at 90 marks the end of a 72-year marriage to Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan. Photo: Mark Wilson, X/niquealex

Source: Getty Images

A life tied to the Nation of Islam movement

Khadijah Farrakhan spent decades working alongside her husband in the Nation of Islam, a religious and sociopolitical movement known for promoting Black self-reliance.

She was a major figure within the group, supporting Louis Farrakhan’s work and taking part in public events connected to the movement.

The couple lived at Mosque Maryam, the Nation of Islam’s headquarters on the South Side of Chicago.

A statement from the group’s Shura Executive Council said:

“The Honorable Minister @LouisFarrakhan, with deep sadness yet with profound gratitude to Allah, informs you that his beloved wife of 72 years, the First Lady of the Nation of Islam, Mother Khadijah, has returned to Allah.”

The organisation did not announce funeral arrangements at the time of the report.

From Betsy Ross to Khadijah Farrakhan

Born Betsy Ross, Khadijah married Louis Walcott in Boston on September 12, 1953, before he became widely known as Louis Farrakhan.

The couple later changed their names and converted to Islam. Khadijah embraced Islam in 1955, the same year her husband joined the Chicago-based Nation of Islam after being influenced by Malcolm X, who was his friend from Boston.

They had nine children together. Their eldest son, Louis Farrakhan Jr., died in 2018, while another son, Joshua Farrakhan, died in 2023.

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan mourns the death of his wife Khadijah Farrakhan. Photo: Monica Morgan

Source: Getty Images

Her public role and legacy

Khadijah Farrakhan became known beyond her role as the wife of Louis Farrakhan. In 1997, she spoke at the Million Woman March in Philadelphia, an event focused on Black women and family values.

At the gathering, she said: “A nation can rise no higher than its women.”

She also added that the focus on women should not ignore the importance of family, saying society must rise through “men, women and children.”

Tributes from members of the Nation of Islam and supporters remembered her as a woman of faith and commitment. Mosque Maryam called her “a devoted follower” with “a precious soul, a sweet heart.”

R&B artist ZaRio Son Rise also paid tribute to her on Facebook, calling her “a true queen” and praising her for showing “dignity, faith, loyalty, and grace.”

Khadijah Farrakhan’s death came seven months after followers celebrated her 90th birthday.

Tinubu’s minister loses mother

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Minister Hannatu Musa Musawa announced the death of her mother, Hajiya Fatima Ladi Binta Musa Musawa.

The minister’s family said the funeral prayer would be held at the National Mosque, Abuja, after the Zuhr prayer.

She also called for prayers for her late mother, describing her as a respected figure within the family and community.

Source: Legit.ng