Students at FUT Minna protested against rising insecurity and recent robbery attacks affecting their safety

The protest disrupted academic activities, including crucial tests for 100- and 300-level students

The university management claimed to be collaborating with the police and vigilantes to improve off-campus security

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Minna, Niger state - Students of the Federal University of Technology, Minna blocked the institution’s gate, disrupting academic activities over rising insecurity.

The protesting students alleged recurring robbery attacks and killings of fellow students off campus.

The students initially blocked the Minna-Bida road but later moved to block the main gate before the arrival of the vice-chancellor.

They asked the vice chancellor to leave as efforts to calm them were unsuccessful.

As reported by Daily Trust, it took several hours before the university security created a way for the vice-chancellor to gain access into the university.

The protest truncated the computer aptitude semester test that was to commence for 100 and 300 level students.

A student, who preferred anonymity, said one student was killed in a robbery attack three days ago, while some students got injured in another robbery attack last night.

The student lamented that no action had been taken to protect them despite reporting several times to the FUT Minna management.

“For the past one week, we have not had it comfortable with the rate of robbery attacks . We have continued to lose our valuables including our laptops and phones. Some of my colleagues were injured last night. Should we continue like this? We are not safe honestly speaking.”

A staff member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, noted that the students were provoked by the N10,000 security charges they pay every session.

He blamed the FUT Minna management for not taking measures to address the off-campus security concerns.

The Dean of Students Affairs, Professor Bashir Ganiyu, said the FUTMinna management was already in talks with the police to ensure adequate security off campus.

He added that the university management had equally engaged vigilantes to complement the effort of the police.

“We're handling the situation. The Off Campus security is under the control of the police. Notwithstanding we have vigilantes to assisting the police. Even the Commissioner of Police is aware of our challenge and the matter will be addressed.”

Schools close in several states amid insecurity

Recall that learning centres in some states in Nigeria shut down amid rising fears of terrorist attacks and abductions.

A teachers’ strike in Oyo state has led to school closures, raising concerns over student safety and insecurity.

Edo state, in South-South Nigeria, closed schools following intelligence warnings of a planned mass abduction.

Terrorists re-abduct Papiri Schoolchildren in Niger

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that terrorists attacked communities in the Agwara LGA of Niger state, killing over 30 people and abducting many villagers, including schoolchildren.

Some of the abducted pupils were reportedly among those released from captivity after negotiations with authorities.

Security agencies and the federal government condemned the attack and launched rescue operations.

Source: Legit.ng