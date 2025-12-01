A Nigerian man who rented an apartment discovered the greatest shock of his life after he moved into the house

In a video, the man said he is packing out of the house after one year because the landlord has increased the rent

He said when he moved into the apartment, the rent was N2 million per year, but the landlord has increased it to over N3 million

A Nigerian man is moving out of the apartment he paid for a year ago because according to him, he has not enjoyed the place.

Also, the man who shared his story on TikTok said the landlord gave him a quit notice.

In his post, @just1bobby_, he paid a rent of N2 million before moving into the apartment but he later discovered that many important amenities were not there.

For instance, the man said the water installed in the apartment did not flow and also there was no power supply.

However, to his greatest surprise, his landlord woke up one day and increased the rent to over N3 million.

Bobby shared a video narrating how he used to pay vendors to supply him water in the apartment.

He said:

"My Landlord Gave not just me but half of his tenants a quit notice to vacate his house or agree to the increment of rent, which I'm still finding hard to understand. You are giving a quit notice to tenants that lacked the basic necessities you were supposed to make available in a house you are being paid rent to? To cut the long story short, a lot of people that moved in before I did and people that moved in the period I did already left, even those that couldn't wait for their rent to expire. That's for you to know how bad it was and still is."

Reactions as landlord increases rent

@Akwanwa said:

"You no need workers wey go help you scrap the paints commot? I'm active oo."

@wetinconcernsoft said:

"The way he expressed his anger without throwing a single insult? That’s real discipline and maturity. He’s such a gentleman."

@Damilola_009 said:

"Landlord no fit increase rent fee for a tenant under 3 years! it's after 3 years of you living there the landlord can increase the rent, and the landlord most give you notice ahead (at least 3 month notice) before the landlord increase it, and there must be an agreement between you and the landlord! landlord can't evict you under yea! he must refund you back your agreement and commission fee, and he will give 6 month to look for new house!!. 90 percent of Nigerian don't know their right, and it's killing us."

