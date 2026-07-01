Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde approves minor cabinet reshuffle, redeploying commissioner Faosat Joke Sanni

Dr Olabode Taiwo Ladipo nominated as commissioner, alongside new appointments for key officials in Oyo State

Governor Makinde emphasizes dedication and commitment in new appointments effective July 1, 2026

Ibadan, Oyo state - Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle involving the redeployment of a commissioner and changes to some government appointments.

As part of the changes, Alhaja Faosat Joke Sanni has been moved to the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, taking over from Toyin Balogun, whose appointment has been withdrawn.

Seyi Makinde approves cabinet changes as Faosat Sanni returns to Women Affairs. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

Governor Makinde thanked Balogun for her contributions to the development of the state and wished her success in her future endeavours, Vanguard reported.

Sanni returns to women affairs ministry

The redeployed commissioner previously served as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion between 2019 and 2023.

She was later moved to the Ministry of Special Duties before her redeployment to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperative. Her latest assignment returns her to the women affairs ministry, where she is expected to resume immediately.

The reshuffle comes as part of the governor’s continued adjustments to strengthen the administration’s operations.

Makinde appoints new officials

Meanwhile, Governor Makinde has forwarded the name of Dr Olabode Taiwo Ladipo, the Permanent Secretary, General Administration, to the Oyo State House of Assembly for consideration as a commissioner nominee.

The governor also appointed Arc. Ifeoluwa Akande as Chairman of the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport Upgrade Committee, while Honourable Isola Abiodun Adekunle was named Executive Adviser on Intra-Party Affairs.

Hon. Oladejo Emmanuel Oladokun was also appointed as a Part-Time Member of the Local Government Service Commission, Guardian reported.

A statement signed by the governor’s Chief of Staff, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi, said the appointments take effect from July 1, 2026.

Makinde congratulated the appointees and urged them to carry out their responsibilities with dedication, loyalty and commitment to the people of Oyo State.

Diri sacks traditional rulers

Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has approved the removal of the suspended paramount ruler of Swali Community, Chief Wilcox Job Seiyefa, from the Ebeniken chieftaincy stool following recommendations from a fact-finding committee.

The decision was announced by the Deputy Governor, Dr Peter Akpe, during a meeting with Swali Community stakeholders at the Government House in Yenagoa.

Source: Legit.ng