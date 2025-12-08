A young Nigerian man has said moving to the UK did not make him a successful person, and he explained why

He mentioned what he was doing in Nigeria before he left, and the struggles he faced just to make money

He also explained how he was able to relocate to the UK and shared important advice for people who wish to relocate

A Nigerian man who spent over #30 million to relocate to the UK has debunked claims that the UK changed his life.

He shared this in a post he made available on his page via a popular social media platform, TikTok, as he detailed his experience.

Man shares journey from Lagos to UK

This post is coming after an earlier post he made on his page, which documents his journey from being an ordinary individual with talent to an individual with multiple shops and his own brand.

According to a post he made available on his page, @mrtbc_ via TikTok, he mentioned that it is not the UK that helped him achieve his goals or success, and he explained why in the post.

At the beginning of the post, he mentioned the large amount of money he spent on relocating to the UK.

He mentioned that his post recently went viral online and now has about 500k views.

He, however, mentioned that many individuals have attributed his success to his presence in the UK, a claim he debunked in the video he shared on his page.

In a recent post he shared, he mentioned how he started from Lagos at a place or shop called "Oga Ahmed," where he learned certain skills, including pedicure and manicure, among several others.

His statement:

"I spent over 30 million naira to relocate to the UK. I spent almost 35 to 40 million naira. This video, I'm making it because I want you people to understand that the UK did not change my life; God actually changed my life even from Nigeria."

"I made a post days ago, the post got more than 500k views, and a lot of people have been showing me love, appreciating the journey. But there are certain people that thought, or they think, moving to the UK is what actually changed my life."

"I'm here to debunk that. I'm grateful to the UK, I'm grateful for the movement, God has used the UK to bless me in ways I do not expect."

"But I just want people that are going through the stages that I've gone through to know this: I don't want you to get discouraged and think 'I have to move to the UK before I start seeing a difference.'

"God has changed my life. I was doing millions of naira monthly from Nigeria, so God has started blessing me from Nigeria even before I moved to the UK."

In the TikTok video, he shared advice to the public, asking people to start whatever business they have now and not wait until they move to the UK.

He continued:

"So if you're going through your journey right now, you're taking what you can do to make your life better, don't think you need to relocate first before you start seeing money."

"If you do that, you're human; you will suffer even when you get to the UK."

"God has given me divine ideas even from my business selling wigs, that I make millions every month, and I decided that, what can I do? Let's take it a bit further. That's when I decided to relocate to the UK."

"Even if you're in Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe, or Botswana, you can be making millions."

"I have friends in Nigeria that are making more money than I do in the UK. They make stupid money every month, so this is me telling you: you don't have to come to the UK, America, or anywhere to make money."

"Even we wey dey UK, we dey find money, make we go back home, go do exploit."

Reactions as man shares video

Lady Kate Pidgin Media stressed:

"This is actually good response hopefully they understand."

Success l digital Marketing noted:

"Thank you for sharing."

Justjumoke || FTM said:

"There are still people who would think that you are not right."

Watch the video below:

