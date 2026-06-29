A Nigerian lawyer shared 10 specific steps men should take if a woman passes away inside their apartment

He gave the advice in response to a question asked by another social media user regarding the best options in such a situation

The legal professional advised individuals to avoid touching the body and to report the matter immediately

A Nigerian lawyer has outlined 10 legal and safety steps that men should take if a woman is found dead inside their apartment.

The legal practitioner, known on X as @egi_nupe, shared the detailed guide to help individuals handle the critical situation legally.

A Nigerian lawyer shares 10 steps to take if a woman passes away in a man's apartment. Photo credit: @egi_nupe/X

Source: Twitter

Nigerian lawyer speaks on deaths at home

He gave the advice while replying to an inquiry by another X user, @biggiestliberty, who had thrown a question to social media users.

The online user asked:

"If babe die for your place, what’s the best option."

Steps to take regarding home deaths

Quoting the question on his page, the lawyer explicitly warned against altering the scene or running away from the situation.

@egi_nupe wrote in the X post:

"1. Do not touch her.

2. Take pictures and make videos.

3. Talk to a lawyer and a doctor.

4. Report to the nearest police station .

5. Report to the nearest hospital, preferably government hospital.

6. Do not attempt to run away.

7. Prepare your mind to spend few days in cell or prison pending investigation.

8. Let your lawyer and doctor do their work and do not talk too much.

9. Prepare to spend money for your doctor, lawyer and police.

10. Pray to God for mercy. Let your mother pray for you."

Social media users react to lawyer's advice

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lawyer's post below:

@mmayomi01 said:

"Lock her in the room to do all these waka?"

@kuntakinte565 said:

"You're making it sounds like the best thing to do is to run away. 🤣😂"

@ussyszn said:

"Na only God fit save you for this kind situation."

See the X post below:

Nigerian lawyer talks about paying lawsuit fee

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lawyer explained the legal implications of being hit with a lawsuit without having the funds to pay.

Source: Legit.ng