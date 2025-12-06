Actress Bimbo Akintola spoke out about the hostility she received during the previous elections

According to her, many Nigerians attempted to intimidate her for supporting the current president

On a recent episode of With Chude, she expressed her displeasure and the decisions she took around it

Popular Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola has revealed that her support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2023 general election was motivated by irritation over what she characterised as relentless online bullying directed at those with opposing political views.

She disclosed to Chude Jideonwo that she grew offended after witnessing Nigerians insult others, including legendary actress Joke Silva, for voicing their opinions.

Actress Bimbo Akintola reveals the real reason she stood with Tinubu. Credit: @bimboakintola, @asiwajubat

Source: Instagram

According to her, the hostility compelled her to reassert her position openly, as she was highly outraged by the level of harassment directed at individuals who backed a competing candidate.

The actress emphasised that Nigerians must learn to tolerate opposing viewpoints, stressing that disagreement is natural and adds to the country's richness.

She went on to say that, while some people still don't think Tinubu was the finest candidate, her decision at the time was based on her personal convictions and the person she voted for.

She said, “Somebody annoyed me, Nigerians annoyed me. Don’t bully other people. We have our rights to different opinions. You don’t like this man? Fine. You have the right not to like him. You prefer this person? Good for you. They bullied Auntie Joke to the point that somebody wrote something that offended me so deeply. I now did a video saying, you know what, I’m going for the same person; kill me. Let me see you change my mind with the bully.

“We need to stop it. We need to understand that we can never agree with everybody. That’s what makes us great.

That’s what makes us beautiful, makes us different. If we are all the same, it would be a boring life. Till tomorrow, you might not agree he is the best person for the job, but at that point, that is who I wanted; that is who I voted for.”

Watch her speak below:

Reactions to Bimbo Akintola's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queenpamelanze said:

"Now you annoy them back with your hardship. Go girl!!!."

kv_by_kelvin_ said:

"She’s such an articulate woman, but this is not the smartest thing for an adult to say. You made a long-term decision based on a short-term temperament from someone who’s most likely a stranger? You gambled literally 8 years of your life to prove a point to a stranger?"

joyanohobi said:

"Flimsy reason, we are kids here.????"

sylviasylvesteretoruomo said:

"Make some of our celebrities no dey grant interviews so that we go still dey love them."

izee_khel said:

"When you sound intelligent and stewpid'🤣🤣🤣."

njemanzee said:

"You can not support leadership by sentiment."

uchegbumichaelogochukwu said:

"Boldly talking nonsense. You supported for your stomach and survival. Stomach infrastructure."

ibifie.ng said:

"I don’t get! You don’t like someone as a candidate and someone made you choose him because you needed to prove a point? Give a better reason please."

gabriel_okpiyalele said:

"Yoruba na Yoruba."

b.miicheal_ said:

"Let me get it this, she supported PBat because someone annoyed her or bulliedd a friend 😂😂, so that now makes PBat credible."

toyin_akomolafe said:

"God bless you ma. We have the same principles. The obidients bullies made me support Tinubu like never before. They should do worse. God bless you, ma. Moreover, it’s not about emotion; Tinubu was the best candidate among the top contenders. Deal with it."

god_knozz said:

"Even with your support, he still had to grab it, snatchh it and ran with it. Check yourself, you are what you hate."

kennyemmycruz said:

"Pointless. If inec have done the right thing we wouldn't have been saying this. Did he win No he didn't all of us knew what happened. So let's call a spade 🪏 a spade."

amdi_grillz said:

"You supported tinubu.. Leave it at that. Don't come here with excuses for your support. Meanwhile, the excuse is so lame. What a reason to give support... Shocking excuse."

Bimbo Akintola shares the motivation behind her steadfast support for Tinubu. Credit: @bimboakintola

Source: Instagram

Bimbo Akintola speaks on meeting Iyabo Ojo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bimbo Akintola recently sparked reactions online after sharing a never-heard-before story about fellow actress Iyabo Ojo’s early acting journey.

Speaking in a recent podcast, the seasoned screen diva revealed that she met Iyabo when the now-famous actress was just 19 years old, full of passion and dreams.

Akintola explained that she admired Iyabo’s courage and how far she was willing to go to chase her acting dreams.

Source: Legit.ng