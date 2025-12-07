Singer Kcee opened up on the origins of his alleged feud with Flavour, tracing it back to their first meeting

The singer insisted that he never held a grudge against Flavour, revealing why he declined to sign him years ago

The award-winning singer reflected on humility, underrated talent, and how time has proved his critics wrong

Nigerian singer Kingsley Okonkwo, popularly known as Kcee, has shed light on the long-rumoured disagreement between him and fellow highlife star Flavour.

The two musicians were embroiled in a social media clash in 2024, after Flavour criticized someone online for allegedly copying his musical style.

Although Flavour never mentioned any names, Kcee responded, warning against attempts to gatekeep Igbo cultural music.

Kcee opens up on the origins of his alleged feud with Flavour. Photos: Kcee/Flavour

Source: Instagram

Speaking in a recent interview with Yanga FM Lagos, Kcee traced the alleged rift back to a first encounter with Flavour.

He revealed that popular talent manager Soso Soberekon had brought Flavour to him, hoping to secure a record deal.

He stated:

“I came into the music industry before Flavour. Soso Soberekon brought him to me years ago to sign to my record label. I was already driving exotic cars and balling before he came to Lagos. I told Soso I can’t sign Flavour because I didn’t see potential in him at that time. It wasn’t because I have something against him.”

The singer explained that the real reason behind the tension might be linked to his humility.

According to him, some colleagues have underestimated his talent simply because he doesn’t brag about his achievements.

He added:

“Till now, I don’t understand the reason for his beef with me, especially that incident where he alleged that someone was copying him. A lot of my colleagues underrate my talent, and my humility also contributed to that. Because I don’t brag. I don’t need it. But as I always say, time will always prove them wrong."

The singer further highlighted that his success has ultimately silenced many doubters, some of whom have even come to apologise.

He stated:

“My work always proves every doubter wrong. Some of those who doubted me in the past have come to apologise to me and admitted that they were wrong about me."

Watch the interview here:

Netizens react to Kcee's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Peluminho99 shared:

"This guy in my perspective has gotten a lot of condescending treatment from his peers in the industry even though he has paid his dues and contributed creatively the best way he can."

@thedesignslut wrote:

"This radio host is so good at asking questions to get the perfect response"

@qquietstorm042 noted:

"All this Navigator and hummer are what Flavour can easily afford,that u were rich when he was still starting means nothing,He is the real blueprint of Afro-Highlife,Rest!!!"

Kcee insists that he never held a grudge against Flavour. Photos: @kcee/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kcee, wife mark 15th wedding anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Kcee and his beautiful wife, Ijeoma, marked their 15th wedding anniversary in style

The singer's wife shared a lovely post about their anniversary on social media. In her post, she shared a romantic picture where they were both kissing and accompanied it with a short love note.

Source: Legit.ng