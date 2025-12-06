A Nigerian lady shared what happened after she mistakenly sent N26,000 to a wrong Opay account from her GTBank account

She sent the receiver a WhatsApp message, but got an unexpected response from him, which made her post his message

Screenshots of the chat caught people’s attention, as many shared their thoughts and similar experiences with wrong transfers

A Nigerian lady, Akinwade Maj Royal, shared what happened after she mistakenly sent N26,000 to the wrong Opay account.

She showed the message she sent to the receiver’s WhatsApp number, along with his unexpected response.

A lady seeks a refund after mistakenly sending N26k to wrong number. Photo: Akinwade Maj Royal

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page, she shared screenshots of their chat and how the receiver agreed to refund her money without haste.

She wrote in her post:

“I MISTAKENLY TRANSFERRED 26,000 TO THIS PERSON TODAY. All I did was copy the account number, straight up to my GT and pasted. Not until I have authorised with my fingerprints, I didn't realise the account details were wrong. Immediately, my body changed.

“I didn't know when tears were falling off my eyes. My mind was just wandering everywhere… At a point I removed my mind from the money so as not to lose my peace. Court order 120k ontop 26k abeg do the math

“My bank could only escalate it and sympathize with me and nothing more. I called immediately since it was an Opay account. I was still explaining when the call dropped! Ah! Tried severally the number was switched off.

“Chatted him with a greeting in WhatsApp no response. I told God to remember my tithes of I pay them in full. I don't deserve this pain. Then I cleaned my eyes. I chatted my husband and told him. Not quite long he send me 30k as a replacement. Thank you babe because that really made me happy.

“At around few minutes past four I saw the message I dropped had ticked twice and he has responded with "hi" I just explained myself. And his responses were one I least expected. Without any hitch Bãbã ÆLī Mãllõwãñ refunded my money.

“Yes there are still good Nigerians. I have prayed for him and my heart Will continue to pray for him. Please help me say thank you to this kind-hearted man. Nor be everyday we dey drag people for money. This one, we are saying thank you.”

See the chats below:

A lady posts chat with stranger whom she mistakenly sent money to. Photo: Akinwade Maj Royal

Source: Facebook

Reactions as man refunds woman’s money

Blessing Adisa Aca said:

"God bless you. Only a few people could do this in this economy."

Kween Peter Yarda Patrick said:

"God bless you for your good heart. And congratulations to you ma."

Sandra Chiamaka Igbokwe said:

"My goodness. God bless him exceedingly."

In related stories, a lady shared how she mistakenly sent N100,000 instead of N10,000 to her pastor as tithe while another shared what she did after receiving fake transfer receipt.

Lady mistakenly takes N1m loan online

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady cried out for help after receiving N1 million when she intended to borrow N100,000.

She stated the response she got when she tried calling the customer care agents of the loan app for her to refund.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s predicament, advising her on what to do.

Source: Legit.ng