A Nigerian lady named Ijeoma lamented after mistakenly receiving N1 million from a loan app.

She stated that she intended to borrow N100,000 only.

She called customer care after getting the N1m. Photo: Getty Images/south_agency, X/@ruffydfire. Picture for illustration only.

Her story was shared by @ruffydfire, with whom the lady shared her issues via DM.

The lady claimed that she had been taking loans from the app for the past two years and had always paid them back.

She only noticed that she received N1 million an hour after it entered her account.

Lady complains to loan app customer care

Ijeoma stated that three customer care agents she spoke to on the phone hung up on her.

She said when she called for the fourth time, the lady she spoke with told her that the amount she would pay would be sent to her Gmail.

From the screenshot she shared, the loan app asked her to pay N1,118845.84 to liquidate the loan.

The tweet read:

“From my inbox. For 2 years now I have been taking loan from fair money and paying back, I clicked on the app to take a loan of 100k today but instead they gave me 1m, I didn't take notice until after one hour.

“Immediately I called their customer care explaining, the person cut my call, called again after complaining the second agent cut my call, called again for the third time still cut my call, called the 4th time and the lady speak with me that they will send me the amount I'm to pay in my Gmail, I begged her that I want to return the money, I don't need 1m I can't pay the interest it very much for me, pls I need help. Ijeoma.”

Read the tweet below:

Reactions trail lady’s loan complaint

@IsokoBorn said:

"If d prsn no pay, wetin go happen?"

@zz___blank said:

"100% as loan interest should be a crime.. what is @cenbank doing to curb this madness??"

@Franksvics said:

"I understand your pains, doubt you can get help at this point, except you pay the 1,118,845.84. This shows how many people live and survive on loans, Hand to mouth country."

